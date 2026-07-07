Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton Investigates StubHub for Failing to Provide FIFA World Cup Tickets That Fans Have Paid For
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Attorney General Ken Paxton Investigates StubHub for Failing to Provide FIFA World Cup Tickets That Fans Have Paid For

by Publisher
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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into StubHub over widespread reports that the company is cancelling or failing to provide World Cup tickets that fans have purchased.  

Since the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off, fans across the country, including in Texas host cities like Dallas and Houston, have reported that StubHub cancelled their tickets days or even hours before kickoff. StubHub has blamed the cancellations on “transfer problems” tied to FIFA’s ticketing platform, but consumer complaints point to a broader pattern often called “ghost ticketing,” in which sellers list tickets they do not actually possess, collect payment, and then cancel when they cannot deliver. 

“My office is investigating reports that StubHub is failing to deliver tickets that Texas fans have rightfully purchased,” said Attorney General Paxton. “In many cases, attending a World Cup match is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If StubHub is ghost ticketing Texans out of that experience, my office will use every tool available to hold them accountable and help fans who have been wronged.” 

Texans who purchased World Cup tickets through StubHub and did not receive them, or received tickets significantly inferior to what they paid for, are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. To access the online complaint form, click here

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