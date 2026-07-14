What a weekend it was for the League City Little League 11U All-Stars at the Texas East State Tournament. The excitement started Friday night at the Opening Ceremonies, where our boys showed out by taking home the Skills Competition Championship.

As Skills Champions, the team was treated like VIPs, receiving incredible swag from the Astros Foundation, custom team-color gloves from Bruce Bolt, and engraved water bottles to celebrate their accomplishment.

Then on Saturday night, our All-Stars kept the momentum rolling with a 6-2 victory over Bridge City in their opening state tournament game. The energy at Pearland Little League was absolutely electric, and our stands were packed with maroon and white. Thank you to everyone who came out to cheer on these boys—your support means everything!