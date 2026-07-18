A pair of former Galveston County baseball standouts were selected during the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft. The defending World Series champion Dodgers drafted Santa Fe alum and Texas Tech outfielder Kyeler Thompson in the ninth round, while the Orioles drafted Clear Creek alum and University of Arizona pitcher Collin McKinney, also in the ninth round.
Galveston County baseball standouts were selected during the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft
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A pair of former Galveston County baseball standouts were selected during the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft. The defending World Series champion Dodgers drafted Santa Fe alum and Texas Tech outfielder Kyeler Thompson in the ninth round, while the Orioles drafted Clear Creek alum and University of Arizona pitcher Collin McKinney, also in the ninth round.
A pair of former Galveston County baseball standouts were selected during the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft. The defending World Series champion Dodgers drafted Santa Fe alum and Texas Tech outfielder Kyeler Thompson in the ninth round, while the Orioles drafted Clear Creek alum and University of Arizona pitcher Collin McKinney, also in the ninth round.