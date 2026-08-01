So, What Could They Look Like?

Monday’s trade deadline could have the Astros looking more competitive or like a team getting a head start on the 2027 season. The weekend series against the Rangers will a long way toward that.

Sunday: The Astros end the series against the Rangers at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: The Astros could have an entirely different look after the 3 PM trade deadline has passed. They’ll get their new view against the Blue Jays at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 6:30 PM.

Tuesday: The Blue Jays and Astros start the middle game of their series at 7:10 PM, with Space City Home Network starting the pregame show at 6:30 PM.