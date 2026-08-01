Say hello to Peaches!Looking to add a little sweetness to your life? Meet Peaches, our 2 year old tabby and official Pet of the Week! Just like her name suggests, she is absolutely peach perfect. Peaches is a total cuddle bug who doesn’t just request affection, she delightfully demands it! Whether she’s curling up in your lap or nudging your hands for endless chin scratches, she’s guaranteed to make your days feel warm and sun kissed. Ready to pick the sweetest cat in the patch? Come meet Peaches today!

Meet Gracie! Now that her sweet son has happily set off to his forever home, it is finally Gracie’s turn in the spotlight! This gorgeous 2 year old English Pointer mix is absolute perfection. She is full of life, boundless joy, and endless love. Gracie gets along wonderfully with both people and other dogs, but her signature move? Giving actual, full body hugs! She’s spent so long taking care of others, and now she’s ready to be cherished. If you’re looking for a happy, affectionate best friend to light up your life, come give Gracie a hug today!

Peaches and Gracie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday August 4th – 8th 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.