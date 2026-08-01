Home NewsCommunityAdopt A PetFor August 4th – 8th  the pets of the week are Peaches and Gracie.
Adopt A Pet

For August 4th – 8th  the pets of the week are Peaches and Gracie.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Say hello to Peaches!Looking to add a little sweetness to your life? Meet Peaches, our 2 year old tabby and official Pet of the Week! Just like her name suggests, she is absolutely peach perfect. Peaches is a total cuddle bug who doesn’t just request affection, she delightfully demands it! Whether she’s curling up in your lap or nudging your hands for endless chin scratches, she’s guaranteed to make your days feel warm and sun kissed. Ready to pick the sweetest cat in the patch? Come meet Peaches today! 

Meet Gracie! Now that her sweet son has happily set off to his forever home, it is finally Gracie’s turn in the spotlight! This gorgeous 2 year old English Pointer mix is absolute perfection. She is full of life, boundless joy, and endless love. Gracie gets along wonderfully with both people and other dogs, but her signature move? Giving actual, full body hugs! She’s spent so long taking care of others, and now she’s ready to be cherished. If you’re looking for a happy, affectionate best friend to light up your life, come give Gracie a hug today!

Peaches and Gracie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday August 4th – 8th 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

For July 28th –  Agust 1st  the pets of the week are Mr....

For July 7th- July 11th the pets of the week are Kovu...

Galveston County Animal Resource Center – Adopt a Pet Today.

DOG OF THE WEEK

Please Us and Adopt a Pet Today.

Galveston County Animal Resource Center – Adopt A Pet Today.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper