Hitchcock Economic Development Corporation Launches New Website to Promote Business Growth and Investment 

HITCHCOCK, Texas — July 29, 2026 — The Hitchcock Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) has launched a new website designed to promote economic development opportunities, support local businesses, and provide businesses, developers, site selectors, and investors with convenient access to information about Hitchcock.

The new website, available at www.hitchcockedc.com, serves as a central resource for companies considering a new location or expansion in Hitchcock. It highlights the community’s available properties, business opportunities, economic data, development resources, incentives, infrastructure, and quality-of-life advantages.

Key features of the new website include:

Searchable information about available sites and buildings

Community demographics and market data

Information about economic development incentives and assistance

Business development and expansion resources

Updates on current projects and community growth

Information about Hitchcock’s transportation access, workforce, infrastructure, and strategic location in Galveston County

“Our new website gives businesses and investors a clear picture of the opportunities available in Hitchcock,” said Lance LaCour, Executive Director. “Hitchcock is growing, and we want companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to have the information and resources they need to confidently consider our community for their next investment. This website will help us showcase Hitchcock’s available properties, strategic location, development opportunities, and commitment to supporting business growth.”

The website is part of HEDC’s continuing effort to market Hitchcock as a competitive location for retail, commercial, industrial, and residential investment. It also provides existing businesses with information about local programs and resources that may support business retention and expansion.

Businesses, developers, site selectors, and investors are encouraged to visit www.hitchcockedc.com to explore available opportunities and learn more about investing in Hitchcock.

About the Hitchcock Economic Development Corporation

The Hitchcock Economic Development Corporation works to recruit, retain, and expand high-quality businesses, investment, jobs, and talent in Hitchcock, Texas. Through business assistance, property marketing, strategic partnerships, infrastructure support, and economic development incentives, HEDC works to strengthen the local economy and improve the quality of life and place for Hitchcock residents.