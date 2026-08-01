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Hitchcock Economic Development Corporation Launches New Website to Promote Business Growth and Investment 

by Publisher
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HITCHCOCK, Texas — July 29, 2026 — The Hitchcock Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) has launched a new website designed to promote economic development opportunities, support local businesses, and provide businesses, developers, site selectors, and investors with convenient access to information about Hitchcock.

The new website, available at www.hitchcockedc.com, serves as a central resource for companies considering a new location or expansion in Hitchcock. It highlights the community’s available properties, business opportunities, economic data, development resources, incentives, infrastructure, and quality-of-life advantages.

Key features of the new website include:

  • Searchable information about   available sites and buildings
  • Community demographics and market   data
  • Information about economic   development incentives and assistance
  • Business development and   expansion resources
  • Updates on current projects and   community growth
  • Information about Hitchcock’s   transportation access, workforce, infrastructure, and strategic location in Galveston County   

“Our new website gives businesses and investors a clear picture of the opportunities available in Hitchcock,” said Lance LaCour, Executive Director. “Hitchcock is growing, and we want companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to have the information and resources they need to confidently consider our community for their next investment. This website will help us showcase Hitchcock’s available properties, strategic location, development opportunities, and commitment to supporting business growth.”

The website is part of HEDC’s continuing effort to market Hitchcock as a competitive location for retail, commercial, industrial, and residential investment. It also provides existing businesses with information about local programs and resources that may support business retention and expansion.

Businesses, developers, site selectors, and investors are encouraged to visit www.hitchcockedc.com to explore available opportunities and learn more about investing in Hitchcock.

About the Hitchcock Economic Development Corporation

The Hitchcock Economic Development Corporation works to recruit, retain, and expand high-quality businesses, investment, jobs, and talent in Hitchcock, Texas. Through business assistance, property marketing, strategic partnerships, infrastructure support, and economic development incentives, HEDC works to strengthen the local economy and improve the quality of life and place for Hitchcock residents.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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