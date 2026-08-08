Turo charged me $2,338 for damage I didn’t cause. Can I get a refund?

Illustration by Dustin Elliott

Turo charges Georgina Montalvan $2,338 for damages she didn’t cause. Then Turo makes a U-turn, dropping the charges. Then it changes its mind again. Does she really have to pay?

Q: I recently rented a car through Turo in Los Angeles. I delivered the car a day early because I had to catch an earlier flight home. The next day, I received a text from Turo saying the owner claimed I had damaged the car.

Turo sent photos, one of which showed a scratch on the fender and a small hole in the bumper. Fortunately, I had taken photos when I took possession of the car. I sent Turo my photos, which clearly showed the scratch was already there.

Turo reviewed the evidence and told me the claim had been dropped because it was “normal wear and tear.”

A week later, Turo reopened the claim and charged my credit card $660. I was never shown an itemized bill. Then, earlier this month, it sent me another invoice for $1,678. Turo claims there’s now “hidden” damage to the car. It sent a photo of a larger hole that I have never seen before.

This feels like a scam. I have disputed the charge with my credit card company, but I am not hopeful. Can you help me get my money back? — Georgina Montalvan, Birmingham, Ala.

A: Turo should have stuck to its original decision. You had the evidence to prove that the damage was pre-existing, and the company correctly identified it as “wear and tear.”

Reopening the claim and charging you $660 — and then piling on another $1,678 for “hidden” damage — was wrong.

Peer-to-peer car rental platforms like Turo can be tricky. Unlike traditional car rental companies, you’re dealing with individual owners who may be very protective of their vehicles or, in rare cases, looking to have existing damage fixed at a renter’s expense.

The supplemental claim is a common pain point. This happens when a repair shop takes the car apart and finds more damage than was visible in the initial photos. While this is a legitimate industry practice, it can feel incredibly unfair to a renter who has already left the state and has no way to verify the new damage.

You did the right thing by taking photos of the car when you picked it up. That paper trail is your best defense against frivolous damage claims. It is unclear why Turo ignored your photographic evidence after initially accepting it. (The photos get uploaded to the Turo app, so it has access to them.)

You could have also appealed your case to someone higher up at Turo. I publish the names, numbers and email addresses of the Turo executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.

Your case is a reminder to always take photos of the car at pickup and return. That evidence is the only thing standing between you and a massive repair bill.

I contacted Turo on your behalf. The company reviewed your case again and dropped the claim. You have received a full refund of the $660, and the additional $1,678 invoice has been canceled.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him on his site.

© 2026 Christopher Elliott.