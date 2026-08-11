Global Shop Solutions Celebrates 15 Years of Leadership Behind One of Manufacturing ERP’s Highest-Rated Customer Care Teams

THE WOODLANDS, TX, August 3, 2026 – Manufacturers remember ERP partners for

more than the software. They remember who answers the call and stands beside them

when production is on the line. Over the past 15 years, Doug Johnson has helped build

one of the manufacturing ERP industry’s highest-rated customer care organizations,

turning fast, knowledgeable support into one of Global Shop Solutions’ strongest

competitive advantages.

When he joined Global Shop Solutions in 2011 as one of the company’s first dedicated

24-hour Technical Support specialists, he helped manufacturers solve complex

technical challenges. Today, he’s Customer Care Director at the AI-enabled ERP

provider, leading the team that answers the phone when any customer calls.

Currently, more than 40 Customer Care specialists resolve roughly 90% of incoming

support requests without escalation. Johnson’s career has mirrored the evolution of

customer support at Global Shop Solutions. In 2015, he created FastResponse, a Tier-1

support team focused on reducing customer wait times and improving issue resolution.

What started with eight employees, Johnson grew into today’s specialized Customer

Care department.

“Our customers love our people, and that’s no accident,” says Dusty Alexander,

President & CEO of Global Shop Solutions. “Independent reviews consistently highlight

our Customer Care team, and our latest customer satisfaction survey found 85% rated

Customer Care excellent or very good. Doug helped build that reputation one hire, one

process and one customer interaction at a time.”

Johnson’s impact extends well beyond the customers he serves. He has recruited and

mentored more than 100 employees, many of whom have been promoted into

consulting, project management, customer success, software development and other

areas of the business. That commitment to developing people has helped build a strong

internal talent pipeline while reinforcing the company’s people-first culture.

Johnson’s latest focus is giving Customer Care analysts better tools, not replacing them.

AI-powered capabilities help identify answers faster and reduce research time so

analysts spend more time solving customer problems and less time searching for

information.

“The industry has changed dramatically over the past 15 years,” says Johnson. “Our

purpose hasn’t. Fast answers matter. The goal has always been to help manufacturers

run their businesses with confidence. Every improvement we make comes back to that.”

About Global Shop Solutions

We simplify your manufacturing.TM Global Shop Solutions AI-integrated ERP software

provides the applications needed to deliver a quality part on time, every time from quote

to cash and everything in between including shop management, scheduling, inventory,

accounting, quality control, CRM and 25 more. Available in the cloud or on premise, our

manufacturing customers benefit from real-time inventory accuracy, improved on-time

delivery, lower administrative costs, increased sales and improved customer service.

Headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas includes a state-of-the-art R&D facility and

Global Shop Solutions training center. Through its offices in the U.S., Mexico,

Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, the company

supports thousands of manufacturing facilities in over 25 countries and nearly 30

industries. For more information please visit globalshopsolutions.com.