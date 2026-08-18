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Guest Article

Guest Column – Tit For Tat

by Publisher
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By Carol J. Rhodes
“So now, it’s finally over,” thought the old woman. Wearing a stained, lifeless cottvn dress, she liinped through the
deserted street. The sun, just making its way into the tiny Mexican town, was already hot on her shoulders.
In the shade of a jacaranda tree she stopped to rest, keeping the worn cardboard suitcase tight against her
leg. Her face told of the pain she had suffered at the hands of the banditos: sunken eyes, hollow cheeks,
swollen lips, and a crooked nose she had not been born with. Satisfied at last she did not have the diamonds as she said, they turned her loose. “No use wasting a bullet on her,” they reasoned. “She won’t last another day anyway.”
Making certain no one was watching, she untwisted the wire holding the suitcase closed1 took out an old
faded blue sweater and spread it across her lap. Yes, the needlework classes at the convent had served
her well, as she felt the five perfect stones secured with minute stitches of embroidery only her practiced
fingers could detect.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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