Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton Sends Letters Prohibiting More Than 110 Cities from Illegally Raising Taxes on Texans
News

Attorney General Ken Paxton Sends Letters Prohibiting More Than 110 Cities from Illegally Raising Taxes on Texans

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton sent letters to over 110 different Texas cities to notify them that they are prohibited from raising ad valorem taxes above the no-new-revenue tax rate. This action follows Attorney General Paxton’s investigation of over 1,000 Texas cities and his previous letters stopping other cities from illegally raising taxes.  

During the 2025 legislative session, SB 1851 was passed and then enacted into law. This law bars cities from raising property taxes above the no-new-revenue rate if they do not meet Texas’s financial statement audit and transparency requirements. In April, Attorney General Paxton demanded documents from over 1,000 municipalities as part of an ongoing investigation to determine statewide compliance with SB 1851. That led to the identification of over 130 cities that failed to comply with the statutory requirements for the new fiscal year. In May, Attorney General Paxton notified those 130 cities that they are subject to the enforcement provisions and penalties established under SB 1851 and may not adopt property tax increases above the no-new-revenue rate.  

Now, over 110 additional cities have joined that list of cities and are barred from illegally raising taxes. Letters were sent to an additional list of non-compliant cities, and the investigation remains ongoing. The OAG will continue to take additional action and make further determinations as more cities are found to be out-of-compliance with audit requirements.   

“I am continuing to fight to stop cities from unlawfully raising taxes on hardworking Texans,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office has been investigating cities across Texas. Now, over 110 new cities have been notified that they must not raise property taxes in violation of state law. I will continue to make sure that taxpayers are protected from unlawful tax increases.” 

The following cities have been sent violation determination letters: Adrian, Annona, Aransas Pass, Avery, Blackwell, Blossom, Bogata, Bonney, Brazoria, Brownsboro, Charlotte, China, Clifton, Clint, Cottonwood Shores, Cotulla, Cranfills Gap, Cresson, Cumby, Darrouzett, Detroit, Dickens, Dish, Edgecliff Village, Electra, Florence, Friona, Gallatin, Godley, Goldthwaite, Goodlow, Goodrich, Gorman, Grand Saline, Granger, Greenville, Gruver, Hallsburg, Hallsville, Hawk Cove, Hawkins, Hawley, Hereford, Hilshire Village, Hudson, Indian Lake, Ingram, Itasca, Ivanhoe, Jones Creek, Kempner, Kendleton, Kennard, Kingsbury, Kress, La Villa, Ladonia, Linden, Log Cabin, Lone Star, Lyford, Mason, Mathis,  Mission, Moody, Morgan, Munday, New London, Newton, Nordheim, Oakwood, Odem, Oglesby, Overton, Palacios, Pasadena, Pattison, Peaster, Penitas, Pine Forest, Point Comfort, Port Isabel, Presidio, Rancho Viejo, Rice, Robinson, Roman Forest, Round Mountain, Round Top, San Leanna, Sanford, Santa Fe, Seadrift, Simonton, Spearman, Springlake, Stockdale, Stockton Bend, Stratford, Strawn, Sunset Valley, Taylor Landing, Throckmorton, Toyah, Trinidad, Tulia, Uhland, Vega, Vinton, Weimar, Winfield, Winnsboro, Woodcreek, Woodsboro, Wortham, Yorktown. 

To see the other cities that previously received a letter, click here.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

She’s Back Home

Texas City native participates in world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise

Texas schools see little change in TEA grading

Service Academy Day

Attorney General Paxton Fights to Save Unborn Child Diagnosed with Treatable Heart...

Social Security Accelerates Access for Individuals with Severe Disabilities

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper