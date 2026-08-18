Attorney General Ken Paxton Sends Letters Prohibiting More Than 110 Cities from Illegally Raising Taxes on Texans

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton sent letters to over 110 different Texas cities to notify them that they are prohibited from raising ad valorem taxes above the no-new-revenue tax rate. This action follows Attorney General Paxton’s investigation of over 1,000 Texas cities and his previous letters stopping other cities from illegally raising taxes.

During the 2025 legislative session, SB 1851 was passed and then enacted into law. This law bars cities from raising property taxes above the no-new-revenue rate if they do not meet Texas’s financial statement audit and transparency requirements. In April, Attorney General Paxton demanded documents from over 1,000 municipalities as part of an ongoing investigation to determine statewide compliance with SB 1851. That led to the identification of over 130 cities that failed to comply with the statutory requirements for the new fiscal year. In May, Attorney General Paxton notified those 130 cities that they are subject to the enforcement provisions and penalties established under SB 1851 and may not adopt property tax increases above the no-new-revenue rate.

Now, over 110 additional cities have joined that list of cities and are barred from illegally raising taxes. Letters were sent to an additional list of non-compliant cities, and the investigation remains ongoing. The OAG will continue to take additional action and make further determinations as more cities are found to be out-of-compliance with audit requirements.

“I am continuing to fight to stop cities from unlawfully raising taxes on hardworking Texans,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office has been investigating cities across Texas. Now, over 110 new cities have been notified that they must not raise property taxes in violation of state law. I will continue to make sure that taxpayers are protected from unlawful tax increases.”

The following cities have been sent violation determination letters: Adrian, Annona, Aransas Pass, Avery, Blackwell, Blossom, Bogata, Bonney, Brazoria, Brownsboro, Charlotte, China, Clifton, Clint, Cottonwood Shores, Cotulla, Cranfills Gap, Cresson, Cumby, Darrouzett, Detroit, Dickens, Dish, Edgecliff Village, Electra, Florence, Friona, Gallatin, Godley, Goldthwaite, Goodlow, Goodrich, Gorman, Grand Saline, Granger, Greenville, Gruver, Hallsburg, Hallsville, Hawk Cove, Hawkins, Hawley, Hereford, Hilshire Village, Hudson, Indian Lake, Ingram, Itasca, Ivanhoe, Jones Creek, Kempner, Kendleton, Kennard, Kingsbury, Kress, La Villa, Ladonia, Linden, Log Cabin, Lone Star, Lyford, Mason, Mathis, Mission, Moody, Morgan, Munday, New London, Newton, Nordheim, Oakwood, Odem, Oglesby, Overton, Palacios, Pasadena, Pattison, Peaster, Penitas, Pine Forest, Point Comfort, Port Isabel, Presidio, Rancho Viejo, Rice, Robinson, Roman Forest, Round Mountain, Round Top, San Leanna, Sanford, Santa Fe, Seadrift, Simonton, Spearman, Springlake, Stockdale, Stockton Bend, Stratford, Strawn, Sunset Valley, Taylor Landing, Throckmorton, Toyah, Trinidad, Tulia, Uhland, Vega, Vinton, Weimar, Winfield, Winnsboro, Woodcreek, Woodsboro, Wortham, Yorktown.

To see the other cities that previously received a letter, click here.