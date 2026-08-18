Independent Candidate for Governor of TexasFaith • Family • Freedom • Texas First

Jenn Mack Raphoon is not a career politician — she is a 7th Generation Texan answering a calling. A wife, a mother, and a leader forged through crisis, Jenn has spent more than a decade restoring order to chaos, holding people accountable, and delivering results under pressure. She is a proud signatory of the Texas First pledge and stands firmly as a Constitutionalist,

committed to the founding truth that all political power is inherent in the people.

Jenn’s life has not been sheltered from the battles facing Texas. Her family has roots in military service stretching from her grandfathers to her sons — a legacy of duty, vigilance, and sacrifice. She knows firsthand the cost of instability on our border and the reach of transnational criminal organizations. She watched law enforcement risk their lives with faulty equipment in Texas heat, a chance encounter that forced her to intervene in a human-trafficking incident ignited her mission to become a modern abolitionist, she witnessed the failures of government to protect its citizens, and watched foreign and domestic criminal networks operate with growing boldness inside Texas communities.

These are not headlines to Jenn. They are the lived experiences that shaped her resolve.

Through COVID shutdowns, DEI coercion, and federal overreach, Jenn also experienced the economic and personal damage caused when government abandons its duty and intrudes on the lives of free Texans. She lost career opportunities for

refusing to compromise her values, and she saw firsthand how bad policy destroys families, livelihoods, and trust in government.

Jenn believes deeply in the right of Texans to alter, reform, or abolish any government that becomes oppressive, as enshrined in Article I, Section 2 of the Texas Constitution. Her campaign is a movement to restore constitutional governance, secure our border, defend innocent life, rebuild faith and family as the cultural backbone of Texas, and return sovereignty to the people — not to parties, corporations, or foreign influence.

Her platform is built on six unshakable pillars:

Protecting the Family — defending parental authority and shielding children

from exploitation

from exploitation Securing the Border — stopping cartels, traffickers, and hostile actors

Restoring Integrity — ending corruption in both parties

Texas Prosperity — eliminating property taxes, ending taxpayer-funded

lobbying, and breaking foreign influence

lobbying, and breaking foreign influence Protecting Life — from conception to natural death

Making America Christian Again — beginning with Texas; while saying

“NO” to Socialism and “NO” to Islam in Texas. And “NO” to government

cartel networks intimidating our Church Leaders!

Jenn’s life has taught her a simple truth: when government fails, it is ordinary men and women who stand up to save their neighbors. She is running for Governor so Texas will never be caught unprepared — whether the threat comes from cartels, terrorists, foreign adversaries, or internal corruption.

Her vision is clear: Texas must remain strong, sovereign, and unwavering.

Her conviction is firm: If Texas falls, America falls.

And her promise is simple: She will defend this state with the resolve of someone who has already lived the cost of failure.

Jenn invites every Texan who believes in faith, family, and freedom to join this movement — not for politics, but for the future of our Republic.

“Because there is no Spiritual Reformation or Constitutional Party in Texas, I am

running as an Independent. I am not a politically centric. I am 100% Constitutionalist

… saved by Jesus.”

-Jenn Mack Raphoon