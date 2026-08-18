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Independent Candidate for Governor of TexasFaith • Family • Freedom • Texas First

by Publisher
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Jenn Mack Raphoon is not a career politician — she is a 7th Generation Texan answering a calling. A wife, a mother, and a leader forged through crisis, Jenn has spent more than a decade restoring order to chaos, holding people accountable, and delivering results under pressure. She is a proud signatory of the Texas First pledge and stands firmly as a Constitutionalist,
committed to the founding truth that all political power is inherent in the people.

Jenn’s life has not been sheltered from the battles facing Texas. Her family has roots in military service stretching from her grandfathers to her sons — a legacy of duty, vigilance, and sacrifice. She knows firsthand the cost of instability on our border and the reach of transnational criminal organizations. She watched law enforcement risk their lives with faulty equipment in Texas heat, a chance encounter that forced her to intervene in a human-trafficking incident ignited her mission to become a modern abolitionist, she witnessed the failures of government to protect its citizens, and watched foreign and domestic criminal networks operate with growing boldness inside Texas communities.
These are not headlines to Jenn. They are the lived experiences that shaped her resolve.
Through COVID shutdowns, DEI coercion, and federal overreach, Jenn also experienced the economic and personal damage caused when government abandons its duty and intrudes on the lives of free Texans. She lost career opportunities for
refusing to compromise her values, and she saw firsthand how bad policy destroys families, livelihoods, and trust in government.
Jenn believes deeply in the right of Texans to alter, reform, or abolish any government that becomes oppressive, as enshrined in Article I, Section 2 of the Texas Constitution. Her campaign is a movement to restore constitutional governance, secure our border, defend innocent life, rebuild faith and family as the cultural backbone of Texas, and return sovereignty to the people — not to parties, corporations, or foreign influence.

Her platform is built on six unshakable pillars:

  • Protecting the Family — defending parental authority and shielding children
    from exploitation
  • Securing the Border — stopping cartels, traffickers, and hostile actors
  • Restoring Integrity — ending corruption in both parties
  • Texas Prosperity — eliminating property taxes, ending taxpayer-funded
    lobbying, and breaking foreign influence
  • Protecting Life — from conception to natural death
  • Making America Christian Again — beginning with Texas; while saying
    “NO” to Socialism and “NO” to Islam in Texas. And “NO” to government
    cartel networks intimidating our Church Leaders!

Jenn’s life has taught her a simple truth: when government fails, it is ordinary men and women who stand up to save their neighbors. She is running for Governor so Texas will never be caught unprepared — whether the threat comes from cartels, terrorists, foreign adversaries, or internal corruption.
Her vision is clear: Texas must remain strong, sovereign, and unwavering.
Her conviction is firm: If Texas falls, America falls.
And her promise is simple: She will defend this state with the resolve of someone who has already lived the cost of failure.
Jenn invites every Texan who believes in faith, family, and freedom to join this movement — not for politics, but for the future of our Republic.

“Because there is no Spiritual Reformation or Constitutional Party in Texas, I am
running as an Independent. I am not a politically centric. I am 100% Constitutionalist
… saved by Jesus.”

-Jenn Mack Raphoon

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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