Congratulations are also in order for Dickinson JV team that stepped in and played in our Varsity Tournament. They went 4-2 this weekend and finished 2nd in the Bronze Division.
Dickinson JV team that stepped in and played in our Varsity Tournament
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Congratulations are also in order for Dickinson JV team that stepped in and played in our Varsity Tournament. They went 4-2 this weekend and finished 2nd in the Bronze Division.
Congratulations are also in order for Dickinson JV team that stepped in and played in our Varsity Tournament. They went 4-2 this weekend and finished 2nd in the Bronze Division.