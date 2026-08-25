The Dickinson Classic title stays at home as the Gators capture the championship with a 3-0 record in the Gold Bracket. Rebecca Ajong, Bailey Whitten, and Isla Chazaro were each selected to the All-Tournament team.
Gators capture the championship with a 3-0 record in the Gold Bracket
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The Dickinson Classic title stays at home as the Gators capture the championship with a 3-0 record in the Gold Bracket. Rebecca Ajong, Bailey Whitten, and Isla Chazaro were each selected to the All-Tournament team.
The Dickinson Classic title stays at home as the Gators capture the championship with a 3-0 record in the Gold Bracket. Rebecca Ajong, Bailey Whitten, and Isla Chazaro were each selected to the All-Tournament team.