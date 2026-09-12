Margaritaville at Sea Debuts a Zac Brown-Designed Music Venue — and It’s Sailing from Galveston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Margaritaville at Sea is turning up the volume on its Texas launch. The cruise line’s newest ship, Beachcomber, will set sail from Galveston starting in October 2027 — and it’s bringing something no ship has had before: Same Boat, a live music venue on the water, created in collaboration with Zac Brown, the GRAMMY-winning voice behind “Chicken Fried” and frontman of the Zac Brown Band.

Same Boat was built to capture the energy of a Zac Brown Band show at sea, pairing live performances with elevated cocktails in a space inspired by Brown’s musical influences and signature style. It will also feature a curated roster of top-tier talent selected specifically for the Texas market — giving Gulf Coast guests a place to grab a drink, catch a show and settle in for a night of live music while .

The music venue is just one piece of a bigger splash. Beachcomber arrives with the most diverse and far-reaching lineup of itineraries in the region, offering four- to seven-night escapes that reach farther than any other cruise line sailing from Galveston. Stops include Aruba, Key West, Curaçao, Grand Cayman, Montego Bay, Belize, Progreso, Roatán, Cozumel, Grand Bahama Island and Bimini — plus Veracruz, Mexico, a brand-new addition to the Galveston cruise market.

Rendering of Polynesian Lounge received on 04/16/26

Onboard, Beachcomber debuts more than 15 new experiences created exclusively for the ship, alongside returning fan favorites like 5 o’Clock Somewhere, Hemisphere Dancer, Cheeseburger in Paradise and License to Chill — all built around Margaritaville’s laid-back, carefree brand of hospitality.

“Texas knows how to have a good time, so bringing Margaritaville at Sea to Galveston feels like a natural fit,” said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “With Beachcomber, we’re giving guests an incredible ship and more choices for where their vacation can take them, including places they simply can’t reach on other cruises from Galveston. It’s a chance to see more, go farther and make every getaway a little different, all while experiencing the Margaritaville lifestyle at sea.”

The launch puts the full Margaritaville at Sea experience within easy reach of millions of travelers across Texas and the Central United States, opening a new vacation option for first-time and repeat cruisers alike from one of the country’s largest cruise gateways.

Bookings are open now. Details on Beachcomber‘s Galveston itineraries, fares and booking information are available at www.margaritavilleatsea.com.