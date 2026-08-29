Bingo: Good Vibes, Good Bags, Good Community Spirit

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Santa Fe Firehouse was not on fire, but the excitement inside was electrifying last Friday night. The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Bags and Bullets Bingo Night drew a crowd of around 300 people. Most were playing bingo, and others were helping with the evening’s fun.

Tables were prepared with seats on all sides and on the ends; cupcakes sat as a place setting, but mostly the attendees were there for the bingo and purses, not the cupcakes. Though the cupcakes were enjoyed too.

Coveted designer purses were displayed on a table along the back wall of the firehouse, where cool air was being pumped into the building to keep all the guests as comfortable.

The designer bags didn’t sit still for too long. Once the bingo began, the bags were flying off the table, going to the eager hands of the winning bingo entrants and door-prize winners. The bartenders and the bingo callers were kept busy all night long, and guests reported that Bingo in Santa Fe was fantastic and that they would love another one!

There were 21 bingo prizes and 20 door prizes. A Louis Vuitton bracelet and a Louis Vuitton designer bag were raffled at the end of the night to cap off the evening.

“I loved seeing all the smiles and good times had by all who attended. I loved making this fun memory with my Chamber family,” said Rebecca Martinez. “This was my very first event as the new president and CEO and I had tons of support from friends and business leaders in the community to ensure its success, for which I am grateful. Even the past president came to help with setup to make sure the event went smoothly!”

The Executive Board of Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce is enthusiastic about the inaugural Bags and Bullets Bingo Night and stated, “The revenue generated from the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Bags & Bullets Bingo Night event far exceeded the expectations of the Board of Directors. The Board is grateful to all who participated to ensure its success.”