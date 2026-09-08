A Place to Learn, Grow and Thrive: Aww Better Child Care Center and Nolan’s Child Care Center Put Children First

For parents, choosing the right childcare center is about much more than finding a place for their children to spend the day.

It is about finding an environment where children feel safe, supported, encouraged and cared for while they learn, grow and develop.

That philosophy is at the heart of Aww Better Child Care Center in La Marque, Texas, and Nolan’s Child Care Center in Galveston, Texas, both owned by Tanya Nolan, a dedicated entrepreneur committed to creating quality childcare experiences for children and peace of mind for their families.

Nolan has made children and families an important part of her work, recognizing that the early years of a child’s life provide an important foundation for growth and development.

Her vision extends beyond simply providing childcare. It is about creating an environment where children can learn, develop social skills, build confidence and feel valued.

The early years of a child’s life are filled with tremendous growth and discovery.

Children are developing social skills, learning how to communicate, building confidence and beginning to understand the world around them.

Aww Better Child Care Center and Nolan’s Child Care Center strive to provide an environment where children can experience that growth while receiving the attention and care they need.

For families, having a childcare provider they can trust provides peace of mind. Parents want to know that their children are being cared for in a safe, positive and nurturing setting by people who understand the importance of early childhood development.

That sense of trust is an essential part of the relationship between a childcare center and the families it serves.

Quality childcare begins with relationships, not only between teachers and children, but also between childcare professionals and parents.

At Aww Better Child Care Center and Nolan’s Child Care Center, families are encouraged to be part of their children’s childcare experience.

Open communication and a strong relationship between parents and caregivers can help create consistency for children and allow families to feel confident in the care their children receive.

As the owner, Tanya Nolan understands that operating childcare centers carries a tremendous responsibility.

Her vision is rooted in providing families with environments where children can be cared for, nurtured and encouraged as they take their first steps toward a lifetime of learning.

Her commitment to children also reflects the importance of supporting families and creating opportunities for the next generation.

By focusing on the needs of children and maintaining strong relationships with parents, the centers continue to build a sense of community around the families they serve.

As the centers continue their growth, Aww Better Child Care Center in La Marque and Nolan’s Child Care Center in Galveston are conducting a 30-Day Enrollment Blitz designed to introduce more families to the centers, promote available enrollment opportunities and encourage current families to help spread the word.

The campaign will focus on connecting with prospective families, promoting available enrollment opportunities and highlighting the experiences of current parents.

One of the key components will be parent testimonials.

Families will be invited to share brief 15 to 30 second videos explaining what they appreciate about their childcare experience. These authentic stories can give prospective parents an inside look at what families value most about the centers.

Parents can share their own experiences in their own words, talking about why they chose the center, what they appreciate about the teachers and staff, and how their children have benefited from their childcare experience.

The centers can record these short testimonials on a phone, keeping them natural, personal and authentic.

The centers also have a Parent Referral Program, giving current families an opportunity to refer friends, relatives or other families who may be looking for quality childcare.

When a referred family enrolls and remains enrolled for the designated period, the referring family receives a $100 tuition credit. The program is designed to thank current families for helping introduce new families to Aww Better Child Care Center and Nolan’s Child Care Center.

The initiative is designed around a simple idea, satisfied parents can be one of the strongest voices for a childcare center. A personal recommendation from a parent who has experienced the center firsthand can provide prospective families with the reassurance they are looking for when making an important childcare decision.

Choosing childcare is one of the most important decisions a parent can make.

Families are looking for more than convenience. They are looking for people they can trust and an environment where their children will be valued, supported and cared for.

Aww Better Child Care Center and Nolan’s Child Care Center are continuing to build on that foundation by keeping children and families at the center of their mission.

For Tanya Nolan, the work is about more than filling classrooms. It is about helping create a positive, nurturing environment for the children and families she serves, one child, one family and one day at a time.

For Enrollment & More Information

For enrollment and more information about both Aww Better Child Care Center and Nolan’s Child Care Center, please call (832) 597-1296.

Aww Better Child Care Center

La Marque, Texas

312 Volney St.

La Marque, TX 77568

Website: awwbetterchildcare.com

Nolan’s Child Care Center

Galveston, Texas

902 32nd St.

Galveston, TX 77550

Website: nolanschildcarecenter.com