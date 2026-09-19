In just three games as a high schooler, La Marque freshman running back Sechriss Jones has already received two FBS offers. Texas State offered Jones on Friday, while Texas-San Antonio offered him on Thursday. More offers will continue to pile up.
La Marque freshman running back Sechriss Jones has already received two FBS offers
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In just three games as a high schooler, La Marque freshman running back Sechriss Jones has already received two FBS offers. Texas State offered Jones on Friday, while Texas-San Antonio offered him on Thursday. More offers will continue to pile up.
In just three games as a high schooler, La Marque freshman running back Sechriss Jones has already received two FBS offers. Texas State offered Jones on Friday, while Texas-San Antonio offered him on Thursday. More offers will continue to pile up.