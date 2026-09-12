Home NewsGeneralAttorney General Ken Paxton Sues Amazon for Rigging Advertising Auctions That Overcharged Businesses $4.5 Billion in a Single Year, Which Drove Up Prices on Consumers
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Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Amazon for Rigging Advertising Auctions That Overcharged Businesses $4.5 Billion in a Single Year, Which Drove Up Prices on Consumers

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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today sued Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) for deceiving Texas businesses about how it prices the advertising they buy. Amazon promised advertisers a competitive auction, then secretly manipulated the process to change the results to charge them more.  

Amazon sells advertising space on Amazon.com through auctions that run in a fraction of a second every time a shopper searches. Amazon called them second-price auctions and told advertisers they “only pay the least bid amount needed in order to win.” That was false. Amazon stopped running a second-price auction years ago while continuing to describe one in its marketing materials, training videos, developer guides, and help pages. In its place, Amazon applies hidden surcharges and undisclosed “soft reserve” prices that push the winner’s cost up toward its own maximum bid—by roughly 17% on ordinary shopping days and more than 25% during peak events like Prime Day. Advertisers now pay their own bid nearly 80% of the time. In 2024 alone, these hidden surcharges generated roughly $4.5 billion in additional revenue for Amazon nationwide. 

Advertisers cannot check Amazon’s math. Amazon gives them no record of what the competing bids were or how the price was calculated. More than 18,000 Texas sellers and vendors advertise on the platform, across billions of auctions. Most are small Texas businesses and authors who depend on Amazon to reach customers, and for whom prominent placement in search results is essential to making sales. Every dollar Amazon took above the price it promised is a dollar that did not go back into payroll, inventory, or growth.   

“Amazon lied to Texas small businesses and charged them for an auction it never ran, which raises prices for job creators and Texas families. I will not allow this multi-billion-dollar corporate scam to go unchecked,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Amazon must tell Texas job creators the truth about what they are buying and what they are paying for it.” 

The State brings claims under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and seeks civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation. Amazon has run billions of deceptive auctions involving Texas advertisers. The State also asks the court to order Amazon to stop describing its auctions inaccurately and to give every Texas advertiser a record of each auction showing the bids, any surcharge applied, and the final amount charged. The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”), FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, and a coalition of other states filed a separate action against Amazon in federal court today concerning Amazon’s practices. Attorney General Paxton is grateful to Chairman Ferguson, the FTC, and the Trump Administration for their work to protect businesses and consumers in this area. 

To read the OAG’s lawsuit, click here

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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