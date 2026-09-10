TEXAS CITY, TX – In honor of the 25th anniversary of a day that changed our nation, the City of Texas City will hold a special September 11 Ceremony & Tribute this Friday, September
11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Doyle Convention Center. Everyone in the community is invited to come together to honor the lives that were lost and pay tribute to the countless heroes who risked their lives to help others. The ceremony will include recognition of Gold Star families, special remarks by City of Texas City leaders and musical tributes from Texas City ISD student groups. In addition, a special remembrance video will be shown. For more information, please visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.
Texas City to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
3
TEXAS CITY, TX – In honor of the 25th anniversary of a day that changed our nation, the City of Texas City will hold a special September 11 Ceremony & Tribute this Friday, September
TEXAS CITY, TX – In honor of the 25th anniversary of a day that changed our nation, the City of Texas City will hold a special September 11 Ceremony & Tribute this Friday, September