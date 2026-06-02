Ideas to break up long road trips

Getting out of the car to enjoy a leisurely hike can be a great way for travelers to stretch their legs and enjoy some fresh air on a long road trip.

Few getaways can feel as liberating as taking to the open road. Road trips have long held a spot in travel lovers’ hearts, and many a book and film have helped to romanticize the idea of getting behind the wheel and heading off for parts unknown.

As scenic as the open road can be, it’s easy to get a little antsy when taking long trips in a car. Having some built-in breaks to get out of the car and even enjoy a little entertainment along the way can help to make road trips more enjoyable.

· Take in a ballgame. When traveling in summertime, a mid-trip stop to a minor league ballpark can provide a relaxing respite from the road. A summer afternoon or evening taking in America’s pastime provides an affordable and family-friendly activity. Some in-game strolls around the ballpark offer a chance for travelers to stretch their legs before returning to their seats to enjoy some refreshments and the action on the field. Many minor league stadiums are located in cities with affordable lodging options, making this an ideal overnight pitstop option in the midst of a long trip.

· Visit a historical site. There’s not only adventure on the open road, but lots of history as well. History buffs can find a wealth of historical sites to visit regardless of which direction they’re heading. Many historical sites offer informative and kid-friendly tours, making a mid-trip visit to a historical site a great way to break up a long road trip.

· Take to the water. Whether you devote a day to visiting a beach or water park along the way to your ultimate destination, some water-based fun can be just what weary travelers need to recharge their batteries. A beach day or a day at a water park might be especially fun for travelers who hit the road before the sun came up. Simply drive until lunchtime and then take to the water for some well-earned fun and relaxation.

· Get out in nature. The natural beauty travelers encounter along a scenic road trip need not be viewed exclusively through a car window or windshield. A break devoted to spending time in nature can revive travelers’ spirits and get them some much-needed time in the fresh air. When planning a trip, travelers can identify hiking trails or other natural attractions they can experience firsthand. A roadside campground can be an ideal place to make some great memories, while an adventure in nature like kayaking, canoeing or a simple hike can make for a great way for travelers to fully immerse themselves in the regions they’re driving through.

There’s no shortage of options for travelers to get out of the car and enjoy a little entertainment when taking long road trips. SC267873