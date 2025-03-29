Palo Duro Canyon State Park Offers a Spectacular Summer Escape

AMARILLO, TEXAS – With uncertainty surrounding national parks this summer, travelers seeking
breathtaking landscapes and outdoor adventures can find a spectacular alternative at Palo Duro Canyon
State Park. As the second-largest canyon in the United States, stretching approximately 120 miles long
and 20 miles wide, this Texas treasure offers awe-inspiring views, diverse ecosystems and a peaceful
retreat.
This year also marks a major milestone for Doves Rest Cabins, the premier lodging destination on the
rim of Palo Duro Canyon, as it celebrates 10 years of providing unforgettable stays. Blending outdoor
adventure with unmatched comfort, Doves Rest Cabins is renowned for its signature “Kia Ora” service,
inspired by New Zealand’s Māori principle of Manaaki, which emphasizes generosity, care and deep
respect for nature.
“Palo Duro Canyon is one of the most stunning natural wonders in the U.S., and as a state park, it offers
reliable access for travelers looking to explore its rugged beauty,” said Sharyn Means, CEO of Doves
Rest Cabins. “At Doves Rest Cabins, we provide a sanctuary where guests can take in the canyon’s
grandeur while enjoying the warmth of our Texas hospitality and Kiwi-inspired service.”
Doves Rest Cabins offers a range of accommodations that blend luxury with nature. Each cabin features
panoramic views, modern amenities and a peaceful escape for families, couples and solo travelers alike.
Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, guests will find Doves Rest Cabins to be the perfect base for
exploring Palo Duro Canyon.
Visitors can fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty and adventure of Palo Duro Canyon. With
over 30 miles of scenic trails, the state park offers excellent opportunities for hiking and biking, catering
to various skill levels. For those looking to experience the canyon from a different perspective, guided
horseback riding tours provide a unique and unforgettable journey through the rugged terrain.
Photographers and wildlife enthusiasts can capture breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, dramatic rock
formations and an array of local wildlife, including mule deer, roadrunners and wild turkeys. After a day of
exploration, guests can unwind in Doves Rest Cabins’ exclusive massage therapy teepee, offering a
serene retreat. During the summer, visitors can also enjoy the TEXAS Outdoor Musical at the Pioneer
Amphitheater, showcasing the stories, struggles and triumphs of early settlers under the Texas sky.
Doves Rest Cabins’ 10th anniversary is more than just a milestone – it’s a testament to a decade of
excellence in hospitality. With a commitment to sustainability, cultural connection and unforgettable guest experiences, the resort continues to set the standard for luxury lodging in the Texas Panhandle.
Whether it’s a weekend getaway, family vacation, corporate retreat or destination wedding, Doves Rest
Cabins invites travelers to experience Palo Duro Canyon like never before.
For more information or to book a stay, visit www.dovesrestcabins.com or follow @dovesrestcabins on
Instagram.