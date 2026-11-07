The Pets of the Week for October 27th – 31st , 2026 are Nikolai and Spencer. 

Say hello to Nikolai, our Czar of Cuddles and resident royalty! With his breathtaking, velvet soft Russian Blue coat and striking eyes, Nikolai is every bit the grand aristocrat his name implies. But don’t let his majestic looks fool you, this handsome fellow is a total romantic who believes affection is a civic duty! Nikolai is delightfully vocal and will happily sing you the song of his people until you come over to pay proper homage with chin scratches and lap snuggles. If you’re looking for a gorgeous, expressive companion who will always let you know just how much he loves you, Nikolai is ready to rule your heart!

Meet Spencer, a gentle soul with a heart as warm as his striking white coat with red spots that is soft as a cloud! Spencer is a breathtakingly handsome boy whose quiet charm instantly wins over everyone he meets. While he can be a little shy in new surroundings, his sweet, gentle nature shines through the moment you offer a kind hand. Spencer is a total rockstar with other dogs. You can put him with any pup, big or small, and he is a polite, easygoing friend! He is a dream in his crate, behaves like a seasoned pro at off-site events, and brings a calm, loving presence wherever he goes. Spencer is just waiting for a family to give him the gentle love he so deeply deserves!

Nikolai and Spencer will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday October 27th – 31st , 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.