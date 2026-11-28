Say hello to Caspian, our official Cat Pet of the Week! Named like a true Prince of Narnia, this sweet kitten is ready to sail straight into your heart, and he isn’t shy about telling you so! Caspian is delightfully vocal when he wants love, happily chirping and meowing to remind you that it’s time for cuddles and chin scratches. His only royal decree? Being your best friend forever! If you’re looking for a tiny, affectionate shadow who will always greet you with a song and a purr, Prince Caspian is waiting for you at the shelter today.

Meet Sasha , our official Dog Pet of the Week and the ultimate pup with a passion for fashion and affection! Just like her iconic Bratz namesake, Sasha is sleek, elegant, and turns heads everywhere she goes. Beyond her runway ready looks, she is a total sweetheart who loves nothing more than soaking up attention from her favorite people. She struts down the sidewalk like it’s a catwalk and she is an absolute dream on a leash! She is sleek, poised, and endlessly loving. Sasha is ready to trade her kennel for the VIP lifestyle in a forever home. Come meet this gorgeous girl at the shelter today!

Caspian and Sasha will be available for $42.50 from December 1st – 5th , 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.