Home NewsCommunityWantedAARP Foundation Tax-Aide Recruiting Volunteers for Upcoming Tax Season
Wanted

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Recruiting Volunteers for Upcoming Tax Season

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

 Tax filing season may still be months away, but local AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites in Pearland, Webster and the surrounding areas are seeking volunteers who want to make a difference in their community. “Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax preparation and filing services for taxpayers, especially older adults with low to moderate income,” said Ed Klein, District 5 Coordinator. “This service not only eases the burden of filing taxes, it also helps clients secure much-needed refunds that can make a real impact in their lives.” Tax-Aide is currently recruiting tax counselors and client facilitators, with a special need for bilingual volunteers. Training is provided — no prior tax experience is required. For many volunteers, the program is as rewarding as it is impactful. Spencer T – Texas 3 District 5 Tax-Aide volunteer states:

“I heard about Tax-Aide first from a friend who had done it.  He shared several client interactions, then he described the deep personal gratification he felt from helping those in need with this service.  I volunteer because he was right about the personal gratification and because of the enjoyment of working with the other volunteers.” .

The results speak for themselves: during the 2026 tax season, volunteers at the 10 district sites helped 5,523 taxpayers secure more than $5.8 million in refunds. Volunteers come from all walks of life — retirees, working professionals, and college students alike. You don’t need to be a tax expert or an AARP member to get involved. All levels of experience are welcome. To learn more about volunteering with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, visit www.tx3d5.com and click on the volunteer link. December 2nd is the new volunteer kick off meeting at the Webster Recreation Center. Take a look, you will be glad you did. Someone will be in touch to answer your questions.

Any Questions,

Richard Schaffhausen

281-630-0280

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

TEXAS CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper