AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Recruiting Volunteers for Upcoming Tax Season

Tax filing season may still be months away, but local AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites in Pearland, Webster and the surrounding areas are seeking volunteers who want to make a difference in their community. “Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax preparation and filing services for taxpayers, especially older adults with low to moderate income,” said Ed Klein, District 5 Coordinator. “This service not only eases the burden of filing taxes, it also helps clients secure much-needed refunds that can make a real impact in their lives.” Tax-Aide is currently recruiting tax counselors and client facilitators, with a special need for bilingual volunteers. Training is provided — no prior tax experience is required. For many volunteers, the program is as rewarding as it is impactful. Spencer T – Texas 3 District 5 Tax-Aide volunteer states:

“I heard about Tax-Aide first from a friend who had done it. He shared several client interactions, then he described the deep personal gratification he felt from helping those in need with this service. I volunteer because he was right about the personal gratification and because of the enjoyment of working with the other volunteers.” .

The results speak for themselves: during the 2026 tax season, volunteers at the 10 district sites helped 5,523 taxpayers secure more than $5.8 million in refunds. Volunteers come from all walks of life — retirees, working professionals, and college students alike. You don’t need to be a tax expert or an AARP member to get involved. All levels of experience are welcome. To learn more about volunteering with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, visit www.tx3d5.com and click on the volunteer link. December 2nd is the new volunteer kick off meeting at the Webster Recreation Center. Take a look, you will be glad you did. Someone will be in touch to answer your questions.

Any Questions,

Richard Schaffhausen

281-630-0280