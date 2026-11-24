JACKSON, Miss. – Millsaps College is launching Mississippi’s first three-year bachelor’s degree program designed specifically for motivated students pursuing careers in healthcare. The innovative program offers a faster pathway to professional healthcare education while providing rigorous academics, personalized attention, and the distinctive Millsaps experience that prepare students for success.

The abridged Bachelor of Applied Sciences & Health is a 96-credit bachelor’s degree completed in three years. The carefully sequenced curriculum builds a foundation in science and mathematics while developing the writing, communication, critical-thinking and problem-solving skills healthcare professionals need. Students also work closely with Millsaps faculty and academic advisors throughout their undergraduate experience.

“This program is an example of Millsaps’ commitment to delivering superior value to students and families,” said Frank Neville, president of Millsaps College. “aBASH allows motivated students to move toward professional healthcare education sooner while benefiting from the close faculty relationships, rigorous academics and

emphasis on critical thinking that define a Millsaps education.”

The aBASH program brings the Millsaps experience into a focused three-year path. In addition to building a strong academic foundation, students learn through experiences beyond the classroom and develop skills that help them take on new challenges, solve problems and continue to grow throughout their careers.

“What makes aBASH distinctive is the intention behind the curriculum,” said Lee Lewis, who leads the program and pre-health initiatives at Millsaps. “Students have a defined healthcare goal, and we’ve built a path that helps them develop the scientific foundation they need along with the ability to communicate, think critically and approach complex problems from multiple perspectives. Those are skills that will serve them throughout their education and their careers.”

Students completing aBASH can continue their education in areas including nursing, medical laboratory science, radiologic technology, histotechnology, public health and other allied health fields.

By completing their bachelor’s degree in three years rather than four, aBASH students move on to professional healthcare education a year sooner and save the time and tuition associated with a fourth undergraduate year.

The program is designed specifically for students with defined healthcare goals. It does not confer professional licensure or guarantee admission to a graduate or professional program, and admission prerequisites and degree-eligibility requirements vary by professional program. Students will work closely with Millsaps advisors to evaluate the requirements for their intended pathway. For more information, visit: millsaps.edu/abash