GALVESTON, Texas (Nov. 17, 2026) – Galveston College has set a new enrollment record for the second consecutive year, with 2,850 students enrolled for fall 2026,

surpassing the previous record of 2,717 students set in fall 2025.

The college’s enrollment increased 5% over the previous year and 17.6% over fall 2018, when 2,423 students were enrolled.

“Setting a new enrollment record for the second year in a row reflects the confidence students and families have in Galveston College,” said Ron Crumedy, vice president for

student services at Galveston College. “Our faculty and staff work every day to create an environment where students feel supported and have the resources they need to

reach their goals. We are grateful to our community partners for helping us expand opportunities and make a college education more accessible.”

Several new and expanded academic offerings have contributed to that growth, including an associate degree in Engineering Technology, the college’s third bachelor’s

degree, a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration, and an associate degree in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), which builds on the college’s existing

certificate program.

The college has also expanded dual credit opportunities for high school students, strengthened outreach efforts and increased access to Universal Access Scholarships.

Student services have continued to evolve to help students navigate college and stay on track toward completion.

“Our continued growth in dual credit reflects the strong partnerships and shared vision we have with our educational partner high schools,” said Elvia Segura, Ed.D., Galveston

College director of educational services. “Together, we are creating opportunities for students to get a head start on their college education while preparing them to be

college-ready, transfer-ready, and workforce-ready for the future that awaits them.”

Galveston College’s focus on workforce-aligned education provides students with opportunities to earn degrees and certificates that prepare them for in-demand careers

along the Gulf Coast and beyond.

The college has also invested in facilities, student housing, technology and support services to accommodate its growing student population. The three-story, 64,000-

square-foot Health Sciences Education Center opened in August 2024, followed by the completion of the Black Box Theatre in fall 2024 and the opening of the Student

Success Center in spring 2025. New student housing is in the final stages of construction and is expected to be completed in January 2027.

For more information about Galveston College and its academic and workforce programs, call 409-944-4242, email admissions@gc.edu or visit www.gc.edu.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:

Galveston College students wait in line during the college’s 2026 Commencement Ceremony on May 7 at the San Luis Convention Center in Galveston, Texas.