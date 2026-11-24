By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Four freshmen majoring in Maritime Transportation are the first recipients of Galveston Wharves endowed scholarships at Texas A&M University at Galveston. All are from the greater Galveston County area.

The Galveston Wharves established a $300,000 maritime scholarship endowment with sponsorship proceeds from its 2025 bicentennial fund and contributes to it regularly through sponsor fundraising events.

Scholarships totaling $3,000 each are awarded annually to four undergraduates pursuing degrees in Maritime Business Administration, Marine Transportation or Marine Engineering Technology.

This year’s recipients are Braden Kelly from Santa Fe, Casey Sears from League City, Kasen Hargrove from Deer Park, and Alex Casas, a Danbury resident.

While recognizing the students at the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 17, Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said, “It’s my great pleasure to introduce the first recipients of the port’s endowed maritime scholarships. We’re proud to play a role in training a new generation of mariners and grateful to the support of our sponsors who make this endowment possible.”

Texas A&M University at Galveston, a maritime-focused campus of the Texas A&M University System, educates future leaders in fields including marine transportation, maritime business, ocean engineering, and environmdental science.

About the Port of Galveston

Located at the entrance to Galveston Bay and the Houston Ship Channel, the Port of Galveston has been a thriving maritime commercial center since 1825. Just 45 minutes from open seas, the 840-acre port has infrastructure and assets to serve growing cruise, cargo and commercial businesses. The port is the fourth-ranked cruise home port in the U.S. and a major cargo port, moving 3 million tons of cargo a year.

About the Texas A&M Foundation

The Texas A&M Foundation builds a brighter future for Texas A&M University, one relationship at a time.

As a nonprofit and the primary academic fundraising institution for Texas A&M, including the Galveston campus, our team partners with former students, corporations and other supporters to match their charitable passions with opportunities for purposeful philanthropy at Texas A&M. www.txamfoundation.com