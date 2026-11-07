Home EducationCOM Awarded $2.1 Million Houston Endowment Grant to Strengthen Business Degree Completion and Transfer
Education

COM Awarded $2.1 Million Houston Endowment Grant to Strengthen Business Degree Completion and Transfer

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Texas City, Texas — College of the Mainland (COM) has been awarded a $2.1 million grant from Houston Endowment to strengthen student success in its Business Associate of Arts (AA) program and create a clearer pathway for students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in business.

The three-year grant will fund the development and implementation of a student-engagement model designed to help students navigate their educational journey from enrollment through degree completion and transfer to a four-year university.

“Through this initiative, COM is helping students by creating a more connected, program-specific experience that helps them understand their options, access support and stay focused on their educational and career goals,” said COM President Helen Brewer.

The grant will support implementation of the Pathway, Advisement, Curriculum and Career/Transfer (PACC/T) model, which establishes targeted support at key points in a student’s academic journey. Students will receive business-specific information and advising, participate in a Business Student Orientation, connect with faculty mentors and explore career opportunities available through business degrees.

A key component of the initiative is a planned partnership between COM and local 4-year institutions to create a clear transfer pathway, align coursework with bachelor’s degree requirements and connect students with university advisors, faculty and resources while they are still enrolled at COM. Planned activities include campus visits, transfer workshops and other experiences designed to prepare students for the next stage of their education. 

Through this initiative, COM aims to develop a sustainable model that helps more students complete their degrees, transfer successfully and prepare for long-term career opportunities.

For more information about College of the Mainland’s academic programs, visit www.com.edu.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Galveston College welcomes Karen Alsept as new HVAC-R program director

Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Celebrates Heights Elementary as 2026 Lone Star Ribbon...

HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY RECOGNIZED NATIONALLY FOR BEATING THE ODDS IN LITERACY

Texas A&M System Regents Adopt Five-Year Strategic Plan

COM to Host Grand Opening for New Public Safety Careers Building

Dr. Tracee Watts begins tenure as new Galveston College president

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper