COM Awarded $2.1 Million Houston Endowment Grant to Strengthen Business Degree Completion and Transfer

Texas City, Texas — College of the Mainland (COM) has been awarded a $2.1 million grant from Houston Endowment to strengthen student success in its Business Associate of Arts (AA) program and create a clearer pathway for students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in business.

The three-year grant will fund the development and implementation of a student-engagement model designed to help students navigate their educational journey from enrollment through degree completion and transfer to a four-year university.

“Through this initiative, COM is helping students by creating a more connected, program-specific experience that helps them understand their options, access support and stay focused on their educational and career goals,” said COM President Helen Brewer.

The grant will support implementation of the Pathway, Advisement, Curriculum and Career/Transfer (PACC/T) model, which establishes targeted support at key points in a student’s academic journey. Students will receive business-specific information and advising, participate in a Business Student Orientation, connect with faculty mentors and explore career opportunities available through business degrees.

A key component of the initiative is a planned partnership between COM and local 4-year institutions to create a clear transfer pathway, align coursework with bachelor’s degree requirements and connect students with university advisors, faculty and resources while they are still enrolled at COM. Planned activities include campus visits, transfer workshops and other experiences designed to prepare students for the next stage of their education.

Through this initiative, COM aims to develop a sustainable model that helps more students complete their degrees, transfer successfully and prepare for long-term career opportunities.

For more information about College of the Mainland’s academic programs, visit www.com.edu.