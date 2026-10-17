Looking for a loyal companion for life? Meet Rex! Rex is proof that the best dogs come in unique packages! This insanely cute, funky looking guy (we’re guessing Pug meets Shepherd!) is as well-mannered as he is adorable. Rex is a dream on the leash, listens well to basic commands, and makes friends everywhere he goes. Kids, adults, big dogs, small dogs, Rex loves them all! But what really makes Rex special is his deep capacity for loyalty. He is waiting for that one person or family to connect with, and once he does, he will be by your side through thick and thin. Give this sweet boy the home he deserves! Come fall in love with Rex at GCARC today!

Introducing the Meowster of cuddles! Say hello to Meowster, GCARC’s Pet of the Week on the cat side! He may have a master level name, but his specialty isn’t ruling an empire, it’s mastering the art of the lap nap! Meowster is a total sweetheart who instantly falls in love with anyone willing to share a seat. If you’re sitting, he’s fitting right into your lap for endless affection, soft purrs, and cozy snuggles. He’s the ultimate companion for work from home days or relaxing evenings. Come meet the Meowster himself at GCARC today and let him steal your heart!

Meowster and Rex will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday October 20th – 24th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.