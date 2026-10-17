Home NewsLifestyleAdopt a PetThe Pets of the Week for October 20th – 24th, 2026 are Meowster and Rex. 
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The Pets of the Week for October 20th – 24th, 2026 are Meowster and Rex. 

by Publisher
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Looking for a loyal companion for life? Meet Rex! Rex is proof that the best dogs come in unique packages! This insanely cute, funky looking guy (we’re guessing Pug meets Shepherd!) is as well-mannered as he is adorable. Rex is a dream on the leash, listens well to basic commands, and makes friends everywhere he goes. Kids, adults, big dogs, small dogs, Rex loves them all! But what really makes Rex special is his deep capacity for loyalty. He is waiting for that one person or family to connect with, and once he does, he will be by your side through thick and thin. Give this sweet boy the home he deserves! Come fall in love with Rex at GCARC today!

Introducing the Meowster of cuddles! Say hello to Meowster, GCARC’s Pet of the Week on the cat side! He may have a master level name, but his specialty isn’t ruling an empire, it’s mastering the art of the lap nap! Meowster is a total sweetheart who instantly falls in love with anyone willing to share a seat. If you’re sitting, he’s fitting right into your lap for endless affection, soft purrs, and cozy snuggles. He’s the ultimate companion for work from home days or relaxing evenings. Come meet the Meowster himself at GCARC today and let him steal your heart!

Meowster and Rex will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday October 20th – 24th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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