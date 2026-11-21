PORT BOLIVAR, TX – The Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation invites the community, history enthusiasts, and coastal visitors to a special Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the lighthouse grounds (419 Everett Lane, Port Bolivar, TX). The festive gathering will commemorate two beloved Bolivar Peninsula icons: the 154th anniversary of the historic 1872 Bolivar Point Lighthouse and the 80th birthday of renowned Texas photojournalist, artist, and author Russell Autrey.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to step inside history, tour the iconic 117-foot tower and surrounding grounds, and view recent restoration milestones achieved by the Foundation. Guests can also browse exclusive, limited-edition lighthouse merchandise and coastal keepsakes—perfect for unique holiday gifts that directly support ongoing preservation efforts.

In honor of Russell Autrey’s 80th birthday and his years of capturing the beauty of the Bolivar Peninsula, the event will feature the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Art Auction. Supporters can bid on two exclusive, hand-signed 30″×40″ gallery-wrapped canvas prints by Autrey, titled “Lighthouse Reflections” and “Harvest Moon.” To ensure both local guests and remote supporters can participate, bidding is open both in person and online via the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Art Auction page, with the auction concluding on December 12 at 12:30 PM.

“We are thrilled to welcome neighbors and friends back to the lighthouse grounds this holiday season,” said Amy Maxwell Chase, Executive Director of the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation. “Celebrating 154 years of the ‘Iron Sentinel’ alongside Russell Autrey’s milestone 80th birthday is a wonderful way to honor the history, art, and community spirit that make the Bolivar Peninsula so special.”

Event Details at a Glance:

• What: Bolivar Point Lighthouse Holiday Open House & Russell Autrey’s 80th Birthday Celebration

• When: Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM (Silent Auction closes at 12:30 PM)

• Where: Bolivar Point Lighthouse Grounds, 419 Everett Lane, Port Bolivar, TX 77650

• Online Auction: Bid online via Bolivar Point Lighthouse Art Auction

• Highlights: Guided tours of the lighthouse and grounds, holiday shopping featuring exclusive lighthouse keepsakes and limited-edition merchandise, birthday celebration for Russell Autrey, and an in-person and online Silent Art Auction

To place an online bid in the silent auction, visit the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Art Auction. For more information about the open house or to support the ongoing restoration of the lighthouse, please visit the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation Events Page.

About the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation:

Established in 2015, the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, restoration, and public education of the historic 1872 Bolivar Point Lighthouse. Having weathered the Great Storm of 1900, Hurricane Ike, and over a century and a half of Gulf Coast history, the lighthouse stands as a symbol of resilience on the Texas coast.