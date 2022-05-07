Santa Fe High School hosted an Athletic Signing Night on Wednesday as 12 Indians student-athletes signed their letters of intent. Continuing their athletic careers are Bailey Williams (Southeastern University), Emma Cerda (University of St. Thomas), Kenzie Smith (Southeastern Louisiana University), Bethanie Durant (Nicholls), Ashley Nickerson (Eastern New Mexico University), Canton Kempf (McMurry), Reagan Smith (Texas-San Antonio), Emily Hardee (Blinn), Lisa Platt (Houston-Clear Lake), Seth Jacobs (Trinity), Royal Cumby (Schreiner), and Jacob Overbeck (Missouri Baptist).