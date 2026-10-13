Four States Join Houston in Honoring Taiwan’s National Day and Thirty Years of Free Elections

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Representatives from the offices of Senator Ted Cruz, Senator John Cornyn, and Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, along with Houston Mayor John Whitmire, celebrated Taiwan’s 115th National Day in Houston. Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Louisiana also sent official representatives to honor the day.

Whitmire spoke briefly about the significance of the Taiwanese community in Houston.

“Houston is a great city because of the contributions of Taiwan. They are our 11th largest trade partner,” Whitmire said. His voice conveyed his pride and his determination to continue working with people of all cultures.

Though Taiwan is not officially recognized as a nation, our elected leaders regard it with respect and friendship, and as an economic trade partner, as Senator Cruz wrote in his letter.

“I am proud to join my fellow Texans in standing with Taiwan as a friend, economic partner, and ally. Our people share the bonds of common values and hopes for the future. Every facet of our relationship with Taiwan must remain resolute, and I will continue to work diligently on behalf of this commitment in the United States Senate,” Cruz wrote.

Yvonne Yi-Fang Hsiao, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston, held the audience’s attention as she spoke of Taiwan’s resolve and pride in continuing its partnership with the United States on trade and the development of artificial intelligence.

It was more than a celebration of 115 years as the Republic of China, the official name of Taiwan; it also honored 30 years of free elections in Taiwan.

“It was not an easy road to democracy,” Hsiao said. She explained that on the day Taiwan held its first free elections, China was launching missiles across the Taiwan Strait.

The people of Taiwan were not distracted. They proceeded to vote and have continued to do so ever since.