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GUEST COLUMN – THE CHINA PLATE

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By Carol J Rhodes
It was a still, muggy morning as a handful of people gathered under the small green tent. Some brought folding chairs, others sat on the damp grass. One couple brought a Styrofoam® ice chest with sandwiches they would eat if they stayed past dinnertime. Most folks were dressed in blue jeans or overalls, and were locals in the small community of Cooks Point, Texas. Looking at my own dress, I wondered if it was obvious to them that I was from the city instead of just down the road. I looked at my watch, impatiently, as it approached ten o’clock. The auctioneer, a tall heavyset man wearing a cowboy hat, picked up a microphone and began the auction with a “Howdy, glad to see y’all here.” The first items sold quickly: a hump back trunk full of
old clothes, a patchwork quilt, a small homemade table, and a worn cast iron skillet. Next he held up the first thing which interested me, a beautiful old china plate. It was gold rimmed and had pink roses in the center. “Okay, ladies and gents, let’s sell this here china plate,” he said. “How much are you gonna bid? Twenty dollars, do I hear twenty dollars?” “Real nice piece, and real old, too,” he tempted, wiping the plate with a rumpled handkerchief. “Well, then, do I hear fifteen? All right, ten, do I hear ten dollars?” I raised my hand and said, “Ten.” “Twelve-fifty,” said a large woman who was standing outside the tent fanning herself with a folded newspaper. “Twelve-fifty, I have twelve-fifty,” acknowledged the auctioneer. “Do I hear fifteen?”
“Fifteen,” I said. “Fifteen, do I hear twenty?” The large woman shook her head, as the auctioneer hastily scanned the crowd for another bidder. “All bids in? Sold for fifteen dollars to the purdy lady in the red dress.” The auctioneer’s assistant, a boy of about seventeen, walked over to my chair and handed me the plate. As I took it from him, my fingers felt a tiny chip
underneath the rim. Turning it over, my eyes focused, not on the chip, but on an old piece of adhesive tape pasted just above the word “Germany”. Written in pencil by an obviously unsteady hand were the words, “Keep for Souvenir—lt was Mama’s.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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