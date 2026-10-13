Home NewsLake Ringgold Bench Ruling Marks Major Victory for Property Rights, Conservation and Common-Sense Water Planning
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Lake Ringgold Bench Ruling Marks Major Victory for Property Rights, Conservation and Common-Sense Water Planning

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AUSTIN, Texas (October 9, 2026) — Texas Conservation Alliance thanks the many landowners, conservationists, and supporters who traveled to Austin today to attend oral arguments challenging the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s approval of the proposed Lake Ringgold permit. Their commitment helped bring years of work to a significant victory when Travis County District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble overturned the permit in a ruling from the bench. “This is a big win for property rights, conservation, and thoughtful water planning based on common sense,” said Grahame Jones, Executive Director of Texas Conservation Alliance. “These landowners have stood up for their homes, ranches, communities, and wildlife through a long and difficult process. They deserve tremendous credit, along with the conservationists, partner organizations, and attorneys who have supported them every step of the way.”
TCA also appreciates Texas Wildlife Association, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and Texas Agricultural Land Trust for their commitment to private property rights, working lands and conservation.
The proposed reservoir in Clay County would inundate thousands of acres of ranchland and wildlife habitat, including native tallgrass prairie and habitat along the Little Wichita River. These lands support wildlife and sustain the working ranches that have helped conserve this landscape for generations. TCA and affected landowners challenged the permit following TCEQ’s approval of the project, seeking greater scrutiny of the reservoir’s claimed water needs, alternatives and impacts. “Texas needs reliable water supplies, and we need to make sound decisions about how we meet those needs,” said Janice Bezanson, Senior Policy Director for Texas Conservation Alliance. “That means taking conservation seriously, carefully evaluating alternatives and respecting the people whose land and livelihoods are at stake. A project of this magnitude must be justified by a demonstrated need and a thorough examination of its consequences.”
Today’s ruling is a major milestone in the effort to protect these lands and ensure that Texas water planning reflects both future needs and the value of what could be lost.
About Texas Conservation Alliance TCA works on water issues and wildlife habitat through policy, advocacy, outreach, and education.

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