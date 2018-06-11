INSPIRATIONS

About Face

Last week I talked about storm preparation. We’ve also just had our first named tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. I’ve recently seen some people I know

and love have some very difficult circumstances come upon them. I’ve

had others who have had some of the most wonderful blessings they will ever

experience enter their lives. Life can be as extreme as a wild roller

coaster ride, but the fact is not everyone is a fan of riding roller

coasters. Some long days with more daylight, just mean more time for fun, but sometimes they just seem to drag out our emotional or physical hurt and

pain. Some tropical storms bring much needed rain to our dry and

thirsty land and crops, while others turn into hurricanes that bring

destruction far and wide. The fact is, we can’t always be certain what

life will bring us, but we can do our best to keep our hearts and

minds at peace, so we can better face the long days and nights when

they come. And they come to each of us at one time or the other. Face them with faith. Face them with hope. Face them with courage. Face them with truth Face them with belief, in your heart, in yourself, in your God or spiritual path.. That’s how you make it through your longest days and nights, whenever they may come. You must face them, always, face them.