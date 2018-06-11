SER – JOBS FOR PROGRESS – CLASS FILLING FAST!

When local businesses are having trouble filling skilled jobs, they call on SER to provide quick, effective, certified training to locals looking to gain a marketable skill in a matter of weeks and get to work to fill those positions. Texas City and La Marque as well as Dickinson have businesses calling for help filling jobs. At Texas City Workforce today there must have been at least 25 people filling out applications, searching online and talking with counselors as they search for positions.

Classes run from June 18 through June 29. Classes run from 9 am to 4 pm at the TISD Industrial Trade Center located at 1409 9th Avenue North and Work force Solutions at 3549 Palmer Hwy. Trainees must be 18 or older to register. GED or a High School diploma is preferred but not required. If you would like to find a better paying position, move up with the company you are currently working for or just need to get to work, it only makes sense to take advantage of this opportunity to gain a marketable skill that will serve you for years to come.

For more information or to register, go to SERhouston.org or visit us at thepostnewspaper.net and find us on Facebook.com/thepostnewspaper your community news. SER also offers additional services like: a variety of educational resources including on-site GED, and PLATO online courses, SER helps clients meet their goals – From large scale job fairs and our free online job bank to customized hiring events and placement, SER links job seekers and employers –

Empowering individuals through SER’s Financial Opportunity Center, service navigation, green community resources, and more. Visit them online to see the many resources available to you.

Mission:

SER exists to help individuals from low-income communities to transform their lives through education, training, employment, and financial empowerment services.

SER – Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast, Inc. was founded in 1965 through the combined efforts of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the G.I. Forum, and the Department of the Navy. It began as a volunteer job bank for Hispanic Veterans and is now a nationwide network of 42 affiliates operating in over 200 offices. To register, call: 713.773.6000 EXT 126 Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to persons with disabilities. Relay Texas: 1.800.735.2989 (TDD) / 711 (Voice)