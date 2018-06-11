WHATS POPPIN’ AT

Plans Are Blooming For Juneteenth Celebration

(Texas City)— College of the Mainland will commemorate Juneteenth with speakers, music and poetry readings on Tuesday, June 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the LRC breezeway.

The celebration will include a history of Juneteenth by Upward Bound student Cavion McCoy; soloist Dezarae Petteway, who also is an Upward Bound student; poetic reading of “Still I Rise” by former student Dey’Shronda Lynch and COM student Shayla Agbilibeazu will serve as guest speaker.

Juneteenth commemorates the date in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived with his troops at Galveston Island on June 19 and read President Lincoln’s proclamation, freeing the state’s 200,000 slaves. The proclamation had originally taken effect on Jan. 1, 1863, but word didn’t reach Texas until two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, and more than two years after the proclamation was issued, according to The Handbook of Texas Online. For more information about the Juneteenth celebration at COM, call 409-933-8413.

Meningitis Vaccinations Offered

College of the Mainland is offering the required meningitis vaccinations for any student entering higher education in Texas.

The Texas Health and Human Services requires all students entering an institution of higher education to show proof of an initial meningococcal vaccination or a booster dose having been administered within five years of enrolling in a Texas college or university. Students must have received the vaccine at least 10 days before the semester begins in order to enroll in any state college or university.

A Mobil Vaccination Clinic will be offering the meningitis vaccine at College of the Mainland Technical Vocational Building Room TVB-1131 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City on Friday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for students ages 18 and under; $100 for those aged 19 and older and is free for those with a copy of Medicaid/CHIP card.

Students who are 22 years of age or older by the first day of classes are not required to have the vaccination. The Mobil Vaccination Clinic also will be on campus offering the vaccinations on Friday, July 13 and Friday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact Katrina Ricks at kricks@com.edu or by calling 409-933-8662.

Free Classes Offered at Gulf Coast Safety Institute

(Texas City)— The Center for Risk Management will host two classes at the College of the Mainland’s Gulf Coast Safety Institute in the month of July: “Construction Site Awareness” on Friday, July 13 and “How to Create and Manage an Effective Return-to-Work Program” on Friday, July 27. Both classes are free and open to the public.

In the construction class, students will explore a variety of subjects related to the modern construction site and develop the ability to spot the hidden dangers lurking around the construction site is equally as important and seldom taught. The class is being taught by Norm Stuart, Safety and Risk Management Coordinator for the City of Friendswood, who has 20 years of experience.

Return-to-work class will focus on building effective return-to-work and transitional duty programs such as an improvement in productivity, a boost in employee morale and the prevention of costly turnover within an organization. This course will be taught by Dr. Poorvi Sandesara, who has a certification as a National Medical Examiner and is a chiropractor in Webster.

The free classes offered at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute at 320 Delany Road in La Marque are sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance Company. Classes are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. To register, contact Alice Hemphill at 409-933-8365 or riskmanagement@com.edu.

The Gulf Coast Safety Institute focuses on providing safety and health education, training and outreach. For more information on the institute, contact Cindy Lewis, director, at 409-933-8495 or clewis1@com.edu or visit www.com.edu/gcsi.

College of the Mainland offers a variety of fully accredited associate degrees and certifications that prepare students for success in transferring to a university or entering the workforce, including programs in process technology, occupational safety and health care. For more information, visit www.com.edu.