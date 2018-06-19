REGISTRATION FOR ANNUAL TC/LM TACKLE TIME DRAWS NEAR

COMING OFF the heels of a record-setting event last year, the 56th Annual Texas City/La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time Fishing Tournament will be kick off June 29 and continue thru July 8.

The 2017 event was highlighted by a record-smashing catch from Tim McClellen, who caught a 1,003-pound hammerhead shark, which shattered the previous Tackle Time mark of 871 pounds. McClellen made his catch only hours before the deadline and topped the 964-pound tiger shark that Sergio Roque reeled in only days earlier.

The historic catch made both McClellen and the shark social media stars, as the Jaycees Facebook page resulted in over 2,500 shares in less than a week after the event. It also paid off well for McClellen, who won the $1,500 grand prize for the offshore competition, courtesy of DSW Homes and Benny’s Auto. Roque did receive a $500 prize that was courtesy of Land and Sea Service.

Tickets for this year’s event are available at tournament headquarters, Boyd’s One Stop and Lee’s Bait and Tackle. T-shirts, hats and skyline passes can also be purchased at Tackle Time headquarters.

Registration can be done online at tclmjaycees.com/tackletime. Registration for offshore is $50, inshore is $25, while the youth division is only $10.

The Post Newspaper is one of the sponsors for this year’s event, along with the City of Texas City, Marathon, Texas First Bank, DSW Homes, South-Land Title, Hook Spirit Fishing Center, Dunn Heat Exchangers Inc., Land and Sea Marine Services, Amoco Federal Credit Union, Del Papa Distribution Centers, Benny’s Auto Repair, Matthews Tire, Ninth Street Meat Market, Chapman’s Front End and Brakes, Alex’s Air Conditioning, Inc., Neighbors Emergency Center, Lee’s Bait and Tackle, Serious Tackle, Domac Inc., A&A Machine and Fabrication Inc., the Texas A&M University 12th Man Foundation, Texas City Feed and Supply, The Wikenfeld Company, Wild Texas Art, Boyd’s One Stop and the Erick, Dana and Michael Rogers Family.