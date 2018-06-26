HARVEY HOUSING RECOVERY APPROVED

AUSTIN – Today Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved the State Action Plan for $5.024 billion in Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to help Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey. The approved plan will deliver $2.7 billion in recovery funds to areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey outside of the City of Houston and Harris County. The remaining $2.3 billion direct allocation to Harris County and the City of Houston will soon be submitted as future amendments to the State Action Plan pending submission of each entity’s Local Action Plans.

“The GLO is committed to its mission to expedite federal housing recovery assistance as quickly as possible to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Commissioner Bush. “Due to the GLO’s pre-planning and preparation, these federal recovery funds will be in the hands of Texans faster than in previous disasters. Our momentum is strong and we are working every day to keep our recovery moving forward.”

As the GLO works to get funds into the hands of Texas communities, there are opportunities to streamline federal regulations. Expansive procurement procedures and extensive environmental reviews create unnecessary hurdles to funding reaching our impacted Texans. As such, the GLO is working with the Texas Congressional Delegation and HUD partners to cut unnecessary red tape and ensure the fullest possible recovery for Texas.

“These housing and infrastructure funds will help Texans recover and Texas communities to rebuild stronger,” said Commissioner Bush. “While this allocation of CDBG-DR funds is moving more quickly than previous major disaster packages, it can never be fast enough. The recovery from a storm the size of Harvey has required a Texas-sized coordinated response. For those who are still struggling, we will continue to work with our federal partners to streamline regulations and deploy recovery dollars to our affected Texas communities.”

The GLO is currently working with Regional Councils of Governments (COGs) to finalize local Methods of Distribution (MODs) for buyout/acquisition and infrastructure funds in accordance with federal requirements. Local needs assessments and outreach for housing programs will soon commence defining locally-specific housing needs. In addition, the GLO has successfully completed housing project guidelines and identified qualified contractors for housing programs, grant administration, environmental clearance and other functions as required by federal regulations.