THE PASADENA LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO

We are a group of volunteers with a common goal working as one unit to achieve success through student education. Our vision is to benefit the community, support youth and education, and preserve cowboy heritage. Area businessmen and cowboys & cowgirls work side by side to bring the community together in one working unit.

Our TCFFA beef exhibitors had another successful day showing at the Pasadena Prospect Show! Super proud of this crew and their success!! Keep up the great work team!!

The lineage of the Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo begins during the late 1940’s when several Pasadena businessmen conceived an idea that meant the City of Pasadena would become home to a new community organization. The founders created the rodeo in an effort to bring the citizens of Pasadena together, offer opportunities for the community youth, and to preserve the lifestyle and moral convictions of an agricultural era that was quickly passing.

The founders knew that being cowgirl or cowboy means “following through on one’s commitments, setting goals, and achieving those goals both personally and professionally”. They wanted to pass this knowledge on to the area youth. The goal was to insure that the community would continue to remain united and continue to be part of a growing economy.

“The purpose of the organization shall be charitable, educational and scientific. The organization shall encourage improvement of the breeding and raising of better cattle, swine, sheep, goats, horses, mules, poultry and other livestock and farm products for the benefit of the public by the exhibition of said stock and farm products at public fairs and may promote and maintain agricultural research and educational functions.”