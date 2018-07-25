GROWING OLIVES IN TEXAS

Yes…You can grow olives in Texas City. I purchased my first olive tree at the Galveston County Extension Agency Master Gardner’s annual plant sale. We planted it in a large patio container, so if we ever move, the olive tree can go with us! The variety I bought is an Arbequina. Now, I really did not expect to have any olives, I was just excited to have the tree. But to my delight, several months later the tree was covered with pretty little white blossoms. Shortly after that, lo and behold I had olives! Quite a few actually.

The history of the olive tree can be traced back to Biblical times where it was grown in the Mediterranean area. Everyone is familiar with the story of the dove sent out by Noah which returned with an olive branch. The olive was also important to the Greeks and the Romans, who made it a part of their mythologies to celebrate the use of its oil as an essential food and fuel for lamps.

Botanically speaking the olive (Olea europaea L.) is a subtropical evergreen tree or shrub with opposite leaves. The leaves are lanceolate (lance-shaped), waxy green on top and grayish green on the bottom. Young bark is green, but older bark is gray. In the Mediterranean, olive trees are known to live for over a thousand years.

Normally at about five years of age (I guess my olive tree is 5 years old now) the tree will begin to bear the familiar olive fruit. Fruit will develop from the buds, which are a cream-colored flower. Two types of flowers arise on the tree: perfect and staminate. Staminate flowers contain only male parts. Only perfect flowers can become fruits. Once the fruit is fully developed it must be processed in order to be served either for oil or with a brine for eating. I plan on harvesting my olives in September. Hopefully, they will turn out well, if not that is fine as the beauty of the tree itself is enough for me! I will keep my fingers crossed and give you an update in the future.

Here are some interesting facts about olive trees~

The average lifespan of an olive tree is 300-600 years. But there are cases of them living much longer. The oldest certified olive tree is more than 2000 years old! It lives in Greece and still bears fruit.

The olive tree ranges in height from 10 to 40 feet and has numerous branches full of silvery-green feather-like leaves.

It’s protected by the Law. In Ancient Greece, a person could be fined for digging up too many olive trees, even on their own land. Greece doesn’t mess around!

It thrives in Arizona. The trees need a long, hot summer and a cool, not frigid, winter – a Mediterranean climate is best. Warm, arid conditions help keep natural pests away.

Olive tree waste provides renewable energy; when burned it produces 2.5 times the heat of burning wood, and the smoke is harmless. Its ash is used for fertilizing gardens.

The olive branch has long been regarded as a symbol for peace. It appears on the national flags of seven nations, four US states and the flag of the United Nations.

