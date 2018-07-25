SANTA FE STRONG SAFETY & SECURITY COMMITTEE PART II

Above all else as we approach the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, we are committed to strengthening and restoring an emotionally healthy and safe learning environment at each of our schools.

Last week, the Santa Fe ISD Board accepted the recommendations of the Santa Fe Strong Safety and Security Committee and approved the donations for the installation and use of metal detectors in Santa Fe ISD schools. They also made no changes to the current student dress code, but instead charged the staff and administration responsible for working with students and their families to consistently enforce the dress code at each of the schools.

To date, the following Safety and Security life-safety priorities will be in place for the 2018-19 school year. The priorities include: Hardening the Schools, Policy Changes (training, communication), and Mental Health and Wellness Support Services.

Policy Changes (training, communication)

Continuously enforcing all safety protocols for routine school operations, including dress code and requiring students and staff to wear identification badges while on campus at all times and visitors to wear a school or District form of identification while on campus.

Providing routine and ongoing staff training and school audits to include a review of compliance with our student code of conduct and discipline policies.

Improving District Communications and Emergency Management Protocols for the 2018-19 school year by implementing SMS text for additional emergency safety communications to the the School Messenger and Skyward notification services, used by 3 the nation’s leading school systems to connect with parents, students and staff with features that also include: voice, email and social media.

Providing video coverage following each of our Board Meetings.

Providing a new District Emergency Management Protocols tab on the Emergency Safety Information webpage to provide emergency safety communications protocols. Previously, there was only a School Closing Procedures tab, due to inclement weather or hazardous driving conditions. The Emergency Safety Information icon is located on the right toolbar on the SFISD homepage.

Requiring all Santa Fe ISD employees and substitutes to complete the Safe Schools training system for all federal, state and local mandated employee compliance training before school starts. The sessions in this training include: Active Shooter, Bullying Recognition and Response, Crisis Response and Recovery, and others. Training is available in both English and Spanish for all employees.

Providing the Stop the Bleed safety training and resources to teachers, coaches and nurses in our schools this summer. Stop the Bleed is a Homeland Security national awareness campaign intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Review and implement the use of social media monitoring software for situational awareness and safety purposes.

Provide an anonymous tips hotline for students to report suspected illegal activities or concerns that involve our schools.

Implementing a Safety and Security Awareness Communication plan to share safety reminders and the intentional safety focus as part of the day-to-day operations and culture of SFISD schools. The plan is dynamic, and updates and improvements will be made to the plan throughout the school year according to the needs of SFISD students, staff and parents.

Continue to regularly publish news releases, superintendent messages and announcements that are shared in a variety of ways to include staff communications, School Messenger parent messages, the Santa Fe ISD website, Santa Fe Interactive Web Portal (www.santafeupdates.com) and on social channels (2,867 Twitter followers and more than 7,434 Facebook users). The social media channels provide the District an opportunity to share fresh content in an easily-sharable format that includes photos and videos. The Interactive Web Portal provides an opportunity for parents and community members to provide feedback and ask Santa Fe ISD questions at their own convenience.

I am very proud to be able to serve this caring community. Thank you for your continued support for our students and staff.

Together we are Santa Fe Strong!

Dr. Leigh Wall, Superintendent of School

Check Back in our Sunday issue to learn more about the Mental Health and Wellness Support Services And What is New on the horizon for Santa Fe ISD.