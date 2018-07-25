NATIONAL CHAMPIONS – NO SMALL THING!!!

If you have never attended a Texas City/La Marque Community Advisory Council Meeting, you are missing something special. Not only do they feed you but there are regular updates from Industry and really excellent speakers to boot. This last week there was a full house that came to enjoy a little barbeque and hear about the National Robotics duo that took the top spot nationally in Urban Search and Rescue. Two very bright ladies, Alana Lee and Diara Tsikis in the Skills USA Competition.

This win was over four years in coming. With the backing of Ruth Rendon, then with Marathon, Jack and Margaret Ploss, Foundation for the Future, TnT Signs, Samano’s Hobbies and Sabra Motors teaming up with Instructors Stacy Richardson, James Jobe and Harvey Cappel. P.E., volunteer, the students have soared to extraordinary heights. Considering there are no text books for these courses it is truly remarkable that the Instructors and the students have been ale to accomplish what they have so far. But then that’s how we do it in Texas City, right?