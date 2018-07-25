SHARP STATE INSPECTION NOW BOASTS U-HAUL TRUCK SHARING

TEXAS CITY, Texas (July 17, 2018) — U-Haul Company of Texas is pleased to announce that Sharp State Inspection has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Texas City community.

Sharp State Inspection at 831 9th Ave. N. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (409) 229-4011 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Texas-City-TX-77590/021049/ today.

Sharp State Inspection owner Gerald Christopher Sharp is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Galveston County.

U-Haul and Sharp State Inspection are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Sharp State Inspection is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.

On a personal note, I just had my oil changed at Sharps. I was in and out in less than 15 minutes and everyone was so personable and kind. Just goes to show, now matter how little or how much you are spending, it’s great to be appreciated!