AND THE WINNER IS….

Harper Aguilar, age 61/2 won the Trophy for best decorated bike with the Texas City Fire Department running a close second! Although the team from the fire department were called away at the moment of presentation, they heroically returned to accept their trophy…..and a traffic ticket from Corporal Timothy Hurt after driving recklessly around the bike path with a teddy attached to the handlebars.

Although the day was borderline blistering by 9:00am, and as it was the thirteenth day of 99 to 100 degree temperatures in Texas City, many brave young souls came out to Sanders Vincent Center to collect their free helmets, navigate the bike course, get their bikes checked out by Sun & Ski specialists, and get an airbrushed tattoo. After negotiating the course with their parents, the adults headed straight for the Hey! Mikey’s ice cream and the Snow Cones truck and then over to grab a funnel cake and some nachos.

Although Harper took the trophy home and a brand new bike, there were also more winners that were entered into a drawing and went home with a bike as well. You can visit our Instagram page and see lots of candid shots from the day and all the young ladies and gents that went home with either a bike or the promise of a bike to be delivered by Hey! Mikey’s this coming week.