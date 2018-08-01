DO YOU KETO????

Believe it or not, placing your body in a state of “ketosis” is all the rage! Science says that while in a state of ketosis, the body uses fats as a source of energy. This means your body is directly breaking down its fat stores as energy instead of slowly converting fat and muscle cells into glucose for energy. You enter ketosis when your body doesn’t have enough glucose (carbohydrates) available. The prime function of the ketogenic diet is to put the body in ketosis.

Ketones are byproducts of the body breaking down fat for energy that occurs when carbohydrate intake is low. Currently, many people opt for ketosis to enhance their mental performance, exercise, body composition, mood, or disease prevention and therapeutic benefits. People claim it may lessen the effects of dementia, slow the progress of diseases like Parkinson’s, and improve performance at work and play.

Because your body uses oxygen more efficiently while in ketosis, shows a noticeable decrease in swelling and inflammation caused by exercise or arthritis, eliminates the surges brought about by glucose and provides a more consistent supply of energy , the theory is that it will increase longevity, and lessen the possibili8ty of disease, and enhance healing.

Therefore, in the spirit of enhanced longevity, healing, oxygenation and clarity of mind, here is a lovely recipe for KETO KEY LIME PIE! From “Fit Mom Journey” http://fitmomjourney.com/keto-low-carb-key-lime-pie-cheesecake/

For The Crust:

¼ cup grass-fed Butter, melted

2 tsp Lakanto Golden (or low carb sweetener of your choice)

1 ¼ cup Almond Flour (not quite as dry as coconut flour)

Pinch of Salt

For The Filling:

4 tsp Beef Gelatin

2 cups boiling Water

2 T Lakanto Classic

¼ cup Lime Juice

16 oz Full-Fat Cream Cheese (I used Aldi Brand but Original Philadelphia works too)

Directions:

To make the crust, mix together the melted butter, Golden Lakanto Almond Flour, and salt until well combined.

Press into an oiled pie plate and place the refrigerator while you make the cheesecake filling.

To make the cheesecake, dissolve the beef gelatin in the boiling water.

In a separate bowl, whip the cream cheese and Lakanto Classic together. Add in the lime juice and mix until well combined.

Pour the gelatin mixture into the whipped cream cheese while mixing. At this point, if your cheesecake filling is not smooth, use a stick blender to mix until it is. (I have never had to do this, but others have, so it’s worth pointing out).

Taste the cheesecake filling for desired level of sweetness, adding more lakanto if desired, then pour into the prepared crust.

Refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until ready to serve.

A few tips regarding this recipe. You can find grass-fed butter Kroger, HEB and Walmart. Just look for KerryGold Irish Butter. The grass-fed butter is a rich source of CLA: Grass-fed butter contains five times more conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) than butter from grain-fed cows. CLA is a beneficial fatty acid linked to fighting cancer, preventing bone loss, and helping your body build muscle rather than store fat. Same with Almond or Coconut flour but be careful because both are really dry.

The Golden Lakanto (brown sugar sub) and the Lakanto Classic I had to order from Amazon but you can order it from Walmart too. It will take a couple of days to arrive. The two natural ingredients in Lakanto are Non-GMO erythritol and the super sweet extract of the luo han guo(monk) fruit. Erythritol is a sugar alcohol naturally found in grapes, pears, mushrooms, soy sauce, cheese, wine and beer, so it and has been part of the human diet for thousands of years and you will find it takes much less and does not have a chemical aftertaste.

After you have acquired all your new healthy ingredients, this is really quick and easy and really delicious. What a great way to restore your body to its original factory settings!!