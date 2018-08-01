ARTISAN MARKET BIO-BOB AND FELICIA DEAS

The Village at Tuscan Lakes is proud to present B&F Crafts, owned by Bob and Felicia Deas. Bob and Felicia displayed their items at our Artisan and Home Décor Market last year and are returning this year. In 1978, Bob and Felicia sold their businesses in Houston and moved their family to Galveston. With free time on their hands they turned to their creative side. They began collecting shells on the beach and turning them into different art forms; one being sand-casted creations such as shell embedded crosses and faces. From there, their business grew from a small hand crafted shell shop to a large coastal themed retail and home décor store known as Coastal Creations. When they retired, they passed the business on to their daughter Pam and her husband Steve. They then moved to League City, Texas where they found a passion in wine cork creations. They started making Mardi Gras necklaces with wine corks and their creative juices got to flowing! They currently make wine cork necklaces for many holidays including Christmas and Fourth of July. From there they continued to craft up different creations such as decorated light up wine bottles, wine cork faces, cork wreaths, cork crosses, Christmas ornaments and decorations and more. All of these wine cork creations would not be possible without their neighbors lovingly providing them with bottles and corks.

Please save the date for September 29, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM to meet Bob and Felicia and browse their magnificent creations. Their booth is not to be missed.

The Village at Tuscan Lakes

The Club

1610 Tuscan Village Drive

League City, Texas 77573