ARC OFFERS HALF PRICE ADOPTIONS TO HELP CLEAR THE SHELTERS AUG.18

By Amber Adams

Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is excited to once again take part in Clear the Shelters, set this year for Aug. 18.

NBC Universal’s Clear the Shelters National Pet Adoption event is our largest one-day adoption drive. Each year the number of adoptions grow and we’re hopeful this year will be as successful.

We’ve seen a significant increase in animal intake over the past few months with nearly 500 dogs and cats coming to the shelter in July. We are bursting at the seams. Spring time is known as puppy and kitten season, but this year is one of the worst we’ve seen in four or five years.

ARC is not alone. Animal shelters across the region are battling for space as the dogs and cats keep coming in daily. We are thankful for the community support we’ve seen, but we do still have a number of pets looking for their forever homes.

While the shelter is not overcrowded, we are at full capacity. Clear the Shelters is the perfect time to find the newest member of your family since we’re offering half price adoptions on all regular price pets. That means you can walk out with your new best friend for just $42.50.

Animals black in color as well as animals aged 5 years and older (pre-selected by staff) will be $20 on Aug. 18. Some animals are eligible to be adopted through the “Sponsor a Heart” fund, which waives the adoption fee completely. This will be available only while funds last.

Even better – all reduced rates include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and a microchip.

NBC Universal’s Clear the Shelters is spearheaded locally by Telemundo Houston. More than 150,000 pets have been adopted nationally through Clear the Shelters since it started in 2015.

Please join us for Clear the Shelters this year. We have dogs and cats of every size, color and breed. Our staff will work to match you with the perfect pet for your family.

ARC is located at 3412 25th Ave. North (Loop 197 North) in Texas City and will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 18. For information call (409) 948-2485 or email arc@gchd.org.