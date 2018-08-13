TEXAS SALES TAX HOLIDAY THIS WEEKEND – AUG. 10-12

“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach bags with book bags, Texas’

sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on the supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Comptroller Glen Hegar said. “As a dad to three young children, I know how these expenses can add up. “Whether you’re in need of book bags, blackboard chalk or bell-bottom pants, Texas shoppers can save money on those and certain other items during the state’s sales tax holiday.

This year, the sales tax holiday is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-12. This is our state’s oldest tax-free weekend. We estimate shoppers will save $90.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the holiday this year. The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend. Lists of apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org . EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES AND INVESTMENTS The Texas Comptroller’s office promotes the importance of education and independence, and encourages parents to begin saving early for their child’s future wellbeing. Whether you’re interested in saving for college or establishing an account to save for qualified disability-related expenses, we can help. Use the tools here to learn about the state’s prepaid tuition and savings plans, scholarship opportunities and more. College Savings Programs The Texas Tuition Promise Fund is designed to help families and individuals prepay for all or some future tuition and required fees at any two- or four-year Texas public college or university. Account holders purchase Tuition Units, which represent a fixed amount of undergraduate resident tuition and required fees charged by Texas public colleges and universities. The number of units needed varies depending on the school, but generally 100 units represents 30 semester hours, which is considered to be one academic year. For more information please visit https://www.texastuitionpromisefund.com