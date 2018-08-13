TEXAS SALES TAX HOLIDAY THIS WEEKEND – AUG. 10-12
EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES AND INVESTMENTS
The Texas Comptroller’s office promotes the importance of education and independence, and encourages parents to begin saving early for their child’s future wellbeing. Whether you’re interested in saving for college or establishing an account to save for qualified disability-related expenses, we can help. Use the tools here to learn about the state’s prepaid tuition and savings plans, scholarship opportunities and more.
College Savings Programs
The Texas Tuition Promise Fund is designed to help families and individuals prepay for all or some future tuition and required fees at any two- or four-year Texas public college or university. Account holders purchase Tuition Units, which represent a fixed amount of undergraduate resident tuition and required fees charged by Texas public colleges and universities. The number of units needed varies depending on the school, but generally 100 units represents 30 semester hours, which is considered to be one academic year. For more information please visit https://www.texastuitionpromisefund.com
Match the Promise scholarships are funded through the donations of generous Texans, to benefit deserving families in our state and encourage them to save for college. Many of the Match the Promise scholarships are funded through the donations of generous Texans, to benefit deserving families in our state and encourage them to save for college. To learn more, visit our website at thepostnewspaper.net and click on the Match The Promise Logo
