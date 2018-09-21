I JUST WANT TO GET IT OVER WITH

So. I spent the entire morning on September 12th

fuming. And why was I fuming? Because I was unable

to take my exam—the one I have to pass to get

into the next Master’s Program I want to get into—

because my testing site was closed due to flood

damage. And I was angry and annoyed for several

reasons. One—I was all prepared for the test and I

was ready to have it behind me. I was tired of stressing

over it and I thought that, by today (September

13th) I would be happy because it would be over. Well

that didn’t happen. Two—I’m doing an internship and

taking three classes. Thankfully, the classes haven’t

really picked up yet but starting next week they do.

On September 23rd I have a paper due and I was

all prepared to finish the test on the 12th, pass it and

then forget about it and start working on my assignments

(because from the 23rd they are back to back

until December.) Well now I’ll have to balance my time

between doing my assignments and preparing for the

test. But, Trishna, shouldn’t you already be prepared

for the test if it was on the 12th? Yes. And I am. But

you and I both know that I’ll have to go over the information

again when it gets closer to my new test

date—which I’m hoping is in September. I mean you

can only hold 30,000 history facts and dates in your

head for a short period. And the last reason I was

fuming was more-so due to stress. I have to pass this

test by a certain date in order to get into the program,

and I wanted to take it as soon as possible, so I’m not

pressed for time. So that’s why I spent the morning

half of September 12th in a mood.

But towards the afternoon, I started to calm down

and see things in a different light. Now I think I’ve said

this in other tidbits, I can’t remember, but I am a huge

believer in fate and destiny. I believe that God works

in mysterious ways and that everything He does is

what is best for us, even if we don’t see it at that moment.

I pray a lot. I have a specific time in my day that

I pray and then, depending on what’s going on in my

life at that time, I’ll do this thing where I’ll just be going

about my day and something will come over me and

I’ll just start praying about something. So for the past

couple of weeks (before my original test date) I was

praying that everything would go well with the test, I’d

be able to take it without any hassle and I would pass

it on the first time (so I wouldn’t have to waste time retaking

it) and get into my desired program. So when I

woke up and found out that I wouldn’t be able to test,

yes I was annoyed/angry at first, but when I calmed

down I had another thought. And that thought was,

God is listening to my prayers and maybe the reason

I wasn’t able to test today is because I wasn’t going

to pass today. I asked/prayed that I would pass on the

first go, and maybe I have to take the test on a specific

day to pass it on the first go. I thought that maybe

the reason I can’t test today is because He knows

that I’ll be distracted due to the recent loss of a family

member (we literally lost someone the day before my

test was originally scheduled) or due to recent unnecessary

stress. And also there is the fact that maybe

the exam itself was going to be too difficult and so He

made it to where I wasn’t going to be able to test at all,

and when I do finally get to take the test, it’ll all work

out fine and I’ll pass on the first go.

And this leads me to talk about the fact that we all

have to deal with things in life that we don’t like. And

what I don’t like is uncertainty, change and unpredictably.

I am the type of person who prefers making

a schedule or plan of action and then sticking to it.

For example, if I am making a study schedule, I like

to be like—okay I’ll study Math from

10:30am to 11:30am and then Science

from 11:30am to 12:30pm. And

then I like to stick to that schedule.

Of course, I’m not unreasonable. For

instance, if I see that I have less Science

work and more Math work, then

I can study Science from 10:30am to

11:00am and then Math from 11:00am

to 12:30pm without an issue. So that

type of unpredictability and change I

can deal with. But the type of change

I don’t enjoy is, I don’t know, an important

exam being cancelled due to

something out of my control and ruining

my schedules and plans for the

next few weeks…. okay, calm down

Trishna, you will be able to register for

the test without any hassle, you will be able to take it

before September ends and you will pass it on your

first time. All this will happen. Okay, I’m calm now.

But that’s just the thing with life. It’s uncertain and

there are things that will happen that are out of your

control and you just have to deal with it. And I know

that this sounds hypocritical coming from me, but it’s

also something I’m working on. Because life happens

and we just have to accept that, and work to make the

most of every situation.

And then there’s the fact that, when it comes to me

personally, everything that I have been stressed or

worried about—be it getting into college, getting a job,

getting into a Master’s Program or anything else—has

worked out in a way that’s best for me. And so, when it

comes to anything else that goes away from my plan

(like in the case of this test and not being able to take

it when I had originally planned) then I have to have

faith that God has made it happen in a way that will

be best for me.

So I will be able to register for the test ASAP, without

any hassle. I will be able to take the test before

September is over and I will pass it on the first time. I

will get into the program, I will be successful and I will

have a great career.

The end.